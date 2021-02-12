Bariatric Surgery Devices Market by Type (Minimally Invasive (Stapling, Suturing), Non-Invasive), Procedure (Sleeve Gastrectomy, Gastric Bypass, Revision Surgery, Adjustable Gastric Banding, Mini Gastric Bypass)

Get Sample Research Report (TOTALLY FREE) @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1516300

The Global bariatric surgery devices market is projected to reach USD 2.16 billion by 2023 from an estimated value of USD 1.64 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.7%. This report spread across 125 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 73 Tables and 29 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Bariatric Surgery Devices Market:

Ethicon (US)

Medtronic (Ireland)

Intuitive Surgical (US)

Apollo Endo surgery (US)

ReShape Lifesciences (US)

Based on procedure, the bariatric surgery devices market is segmented into sleeve gastrectomy, gastric bypass, revision bariatric surgery, non-invasive bariatric surgery, adjustable gastric banding, mini-gastric bypass, and biliopancreatic diversion with duodenal switch.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2018–2023. Factors such as the growing adolescent and adult population, increasing number of bariatric surgeries, rapidly rising co-morbidities such as diabetes, and government initiatives to curb obesity are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Methodology Steps

2.2 Secondary and Primary Research Methodology

2.2.1 Secondary Research

2.2.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.2.2 Primary Research

2.2.2.1 Primary Sources

2.2.2.2 Key Insights From Primary Sources

2.3 Market Size Estimation Methodology

2.4 Market Data Estimation and Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Bariatric Surgery Devices: Market Overview

4.2 Geographic Analysis: Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices Market, By Type

4.3 Bariatric Surgery Devices Market, By Type, 2018 vs 2023

4.4 Bariatric Surgery Devices Market, By Procedure, 2018 vs 2023

4.5 Geographic Snapshot of the Bariatric Surgery Devices Market

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Obese Population

5.2.1.2 Increasing Number of Bariatric Surgeries

5.2.1.3 Increasing Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Product Recalls

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets to Offer High-Growth Opportunities

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Post-Operative Complications of Bariatric Surgery

6 Bariatric Surgery Devices Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Minimally Invasive Surgical Devices

6.2.1 Stapling Devices

6.2.2 Energy/Vessel-Sealing Devices

6.2.3 Suturing Devices

6.2.4 Accessories

6.3 Non-Invasive Surgical Devices

7 Bariatric Surgery Devices Market, By Procedure

…..more

