Biomarker Technologies Market by Profiling Technology (Chromatography, NGS, PCR, Mass Spectrometry, Immunoassay, Liquid Biopsy (ddPCR, DHPLC)), Research Area (Proteomics, Lipidomics),

The Biomarker technologies market is expected to reach USD 74.51 billion in 2022 from USD 46.97 billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period. This report spread across 122 Pages, Profiling 07 Companies and Supported with 134 Tables and 7 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Biomarker Technologies Market:

Agilent Technologies (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

Roche (Switzerland)

Waters Corporation (US)

Danaher Corporation (US)

Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)

Bio-Rad Laboratories (US)

Based on profiling technology, the biomarker technologies market is classified into immunoassay, PCR, imaging technology, mass spectrometry, NGS, chromatography, cytogenetics, and other technologies. The immunoassay segment accounted for the largest share of the market. This segment is further divided into the ELISA, western blot, and protein microarray segment.

Based on research area, this market is classified into genomics, proteomics, metabolomics, and other research areas. The focus on biomarker research in the field of genomics is growing with the advent of innovative technologies such as NGS, microarrays, and dPCR; this is supporting market growth.

Reason to access this report:

Table of Contents:

1 Biomarker Technologies Market: Introduction

2 Biomarker Technologies Market: Research Methodology

3 Biomarker Technologies Market, By Test Type

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Solid Biopsy

3.3 Liquid Biopsy

4 Biomarkers Liquid Biopsy Market, By Application

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Clinical Diagnostics

4.3 Research

4.4 Drug Discovery and Development

5 Liquid Biopsy Market, By Technology

5.1 DDPCR

5.2 NGS

5.3 Mass Spectrometry

5.4 DHPLC

5.5 Other

6 Biomarker Technologies Market, By Product

6.1 Consumables

6.2 Instruments

6.3 Services

6.4 Software/Informatics

7 Biomarker Product Market, By Application

….more

