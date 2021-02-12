Cloud ITSM Market by Component (Solutions (Service Portfolio Management, Configuration & Change Management, Operations & Performance Management), Services)

Get Sample Research Report (TOTALLY FREE) @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2590167

The Global Cloud Information Technology Service Management (ITSM) Market size is likely to grow from an estimated value of USD 4.4 billion in 2019 to USD 10.4 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 18.6% during 2019–2024. This report spread across 160 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with XX Tables and XX figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Cloud ITSM Market:

Service Now (US)

HPE (US)

IBM (US)

BMC Software (US)

CA Technologies (US)

Cherwell Software (US)

Ivanti (US)

Citrix Systems (US)

Hornbill (UK)

Axios Systems (US)

Efecte (Finland)

ManageEngine (US)

EasyVista (US)

Atlassian (Australia)

Alemba (UK)

SysAid (Israel)

Microsoft (US)

LogMein (US)

Micro Focus (UK)

Freshworks (US)

The component segment is subdivided into solutions and services segments. Based on solutions, the cloud ITSM market is segmented into service portfolio management; configuration & change management; service desk software; operations & performance management; and dashboard reporting & analytics.

The cloud ITSM market by vertical covers IT & telecommunication, healthcare & life sciences, retail & consumer goods, manufacturing, BFSI, media & entertainment, government & public, travel & hospitality, and others. Other includes education, and energy and utilities verticals.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Key Data Taken From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Key Data Taken From Primary Sources

2.1.3 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.2.2 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Research Assumptions

2.4 Research Limitations

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Regulatory Landscape

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.4 Challenges

6 Cloud ITSM Market Analysis, By Solution

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Service Portfolio Management

6.3 Configuration And Change Management

6.4 Service Desk Software

6.4 Operations And Performance Management

6.4 Dashboard, Reporting, And Analytics

7 Cloud ITSM Market Analysis, By Service

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Professional Services

7.3 Managed Services

8 Cloud ITSM Market Analysis, By Organization Size

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Small and Mid-Sized Enterprises

8.3 Large Enterprises

9 Cloud ITSM Market Analysis, By Vertical

9.1 Retail And Consumer Goods

9.2 Media And Entertainment

9.3 Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance

9.4 It And Telecommunications

9.5 Healthcare And Life Sciences

9.6 Government And Public Sector

9.7 Manufacturing

9.8 Energy and Utilities

9.9 Travel and Hospitality

9.10 Education

10 Cloud ITSM Market Analysis, By Region

…….CONTINUED

Research Coverage:

The report segments the global cloud ITSM market by components (solutions and services), organization size, verticals, and regions. The solutions segment includes service portfolio management; configuration & change management; service desk software; operations & performance management; and dashboard reporting & analytics. While the cloud ITSM market is segmented based on services into professional services and managed services.

