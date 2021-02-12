Latest Configuration Management Market by System (Software and Application, Storage, and Server), Module (CMDB, Service Catalog, and Service Definition)

Get Sample Research Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2602572

The Global Configuration Management Market size is projected to grow from USD 1.6 Billion in 2019 to USD 3.3 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 15.1% from 2019 to 2024. This report spread across 144 Pages, Profiling 20 Companies and Supported with 117 Tables and 34 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Configuration Management Market:

Microsoft (US)

AWS (US)

Oracle (US)

BMC Software (US)

IBM (US)

Alibaba Cloud (China)

CA Technologies (US)

Puppet (US)

Ansible (US)

Chef (US)

Micro Focus (UK)

CloudBees (US)

Northern Tech AS (Norway)

Canonical (UK)

SaltStack (US)

Octopus Deplot (Australia)

JetBrains (Czech Republic)

Codenvy (US)

Service Now (US)

There is a rising need for companies to upgrade their systems regularly. As a result, companies are rapidly outsourcing certain activities to specialized service providers known as Managed Service Providers (MSPs). The MSPs offer various managed services, such as server management services, client management services, security management services, and database management services.

The APAC configuration management market is experiencing a disruptive growth, owing to its rapidly growing number of enterprises. The APAC market is witnessing high growth at an exponential rate due to a large number of enterprises in this region. These enterprises have started using change and configuration tool to offer better flexibility, reliability, and scalability as they are adopting digital transformation.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 35%, Tier 2 – 45%, and Tier 3 – 20%

By Designation: C-level – 35%, D-level – 25%, and Others – 40%

By Region: North America – 45%,Europe– 20%, Asia Pacific– 30%, RoW – 5%

