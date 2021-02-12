Cranial Fixation & Stabilization Systems Market by Product (Screw, Mesh, Skullclamp, Horseshoe Headrest, Accessories, Adaptor, Arms, Base units), Material (Nonresorbable, Resorbable)

Get Sample Research Report (TOTALLY FREE) @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1371625

The Global Cranial Fixation and Stabilization Systems Market is expected to reach USD 1.74 Billion by 2022 from USD 1.14 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 8.7%. This report spread across 121 Pages, Profiling 15 Companies and Supported with 73 Tables and 33 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Cranial Fixation & Stabilization Systems Market:

Braun (Germany)

Changzhou Huida (China)

DePuy Synthes (US)

Evonos (Germany)

Integra (US)

Jeil Medical (Korea)

KLS Martin (Germany)

Medicon (Germany)

Medtronic (Ireland)

Micromar (Brazil)

NEOS Surgery (Spain)

OsteoMed (US)

Pro Med Instruments (Germany))

Stryker (US)

Zimmer Biomet (US)

Based on product, the market is segmented into cranial fixation systems and cranial stabilization systems. The cranial fixation systems segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share of the cranial fixation systems segment is attributed to the availability of customized product offerings and the increasing adoption of cranial fixation systems by neurosurgeons.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. The hospitals segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The large share of this segment is majorly attributed to the growing volume of surgical procedures performed in hospitals for traumatic brain injury.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 36%; Tier 2 -46%; Tier 3 – 18%

By Designation (Supply Side): C-level- 27%; D-level- 44%; Others- 29%

By Designation (Demand Side): Neurosurgeons – 38%; Medical Researchers- 29%; Others- 33%

By Region: North America-55%; Europe-24%;Asia-15%; Rest of the World-6%

Research Coverage:

The report provides an overview of the cranial fixation and stabilization systems market.It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments such as product, material type, end user, and region. Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

