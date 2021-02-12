Gamification in Education Market by Offering, Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-Premises), End User (Academic (K12 and Higher Education)

Get Sample Research Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1986911

The gamification in education market is expected to grow from USD 450 million in 2018 to USD 1,800 million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 32.0% during the forecast period of 2018–2023. This report spread across 96 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 40 Tables and 25 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Gamification in Education Market:

Bunchball (US)

NIIT (India)

MPS Interactive (India)

Microsoft (US)

D2L (Canada)

Top Hat (Canada)

Classcraft Studios (Canada)

Recurrence (US)

Fundamentor (India)

Cognizant (US)

BLUErabbit (Mexico)

Google (Grasshopper) (US)

Kahoot (Norway)

CK-12 (US)

Kuato Studios (US)

The services segment is expected to register the higher CAGR among offerings during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the rapid increase in demand for support services, as more institutions are looking for personalized products, leading to a rising need for consulting and support services.

Access full report with all information @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1986911

The Asia Pacific (APAC) region is projected to have the highest CAGR among all the regions covered, during the forecast period. This growth is primarily driven by the increase in spending on technologies such as cloud and digital learning, growth in the adoption of mobile devices, and entrance of startups with innovative software in the region.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation

1.3.2 Regional Scope

1.4 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Breakup of Primaries

2.1.2 Key Industry Insights

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Market Forecast

2.4 Assumptions for the Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Gamification in Education Market

4.2 Gamification in Education Market, By Offering, 2018–2023

4.3 Gamification in Education Market, By Deployment Mode, 2018 & 2023

4.4 Gamification in Education Market, By End User, 2018

4.5 Market Investment Scenario

5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

…CONTINUED

Reason to access this report:

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall gamification in education market and its segments. This report is also expected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.

Ask Question @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=1986911

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/