Latest Hernia Repair Market by Product (Mesh (Synthetic, Biologic), Mesh Fixation (Suture, Tack and Glue Applicator)), Surgery Type

The Hernia Repair Market is projected to reach USD 4.75 billion by 2023 from USD 4.09 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 3.0%. This report spread across 151 Pages, Profiling 16 Companies and Supported with 133 Tables and 30 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Hernia Repair Market:

Covidien ( Part of Medtronic) (Ireland)

Ethicon (Part of Johnson & Johnson) (US)

Braun (Germany)

R. Bard (Part of Becton Dickinson) (US)

L. Gore (US)

LifeCell (Part of Allergan) (Ireland)

Maquet (Part of Getinge) (Sweden)

Cook Medical (US)

Integra (US)

DIPROMED (Italy)

FEG (Germany)

Cousin Biotech (France)

Herniamesh (Italy)

Aspide Medical (France)

TransEasy Medical (China)

Via Surgical (Israel)

Based on product, the market is segmented into hernia mesh and mesh fixators. The hernia mesh fixators segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to the increasing awareness about the advantages associated with non-mechanical type of mesh fixators such as glue.

Based on surgery type, the hernia mesh market is segmented into inguinal hernia, incision/ventral hernia, femoral hernia, and umbilical hernia. Of these, the inguinal hernia segment is expected to account for the largest market share in 2018. The large share of this segment is attributed to the high number of inguinal hernia repair surgeries performed worldwide every year.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Research

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Research

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Breakdown of Primary Interviews

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.3 Research Assumptions

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Hernia Repair: Market Overview

4.2 Hernia Repair Market, By Product

4.3 Hernia Mesh Market, By Surgery Type and Region

4.4 Geographic Snapshot of the Hernia Repair Market

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Hernia Prevalence

5.2.1.2 Effectiveness of Mesh Repair

5.2.1.3 Availability of Reimbursement

5.2.1.4 Technological Advancement

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Costs of Mesh Repair and Availability of Less-Expensive Approaches

5.2.2.2 Long Waiting Times in Developed Countries

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Increasing Pricing Pressure on Market Players in Developed Markets

5.2.4.2 Dearth of Expertise in Laparoscopic Surgery

6 Hernia Repair Market, By Product

…..more

