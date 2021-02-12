Latest Injection Pen Market by Type (Disposable and Reusable Pens), Therapy (Diabetes (Insulin, Glucagon-Like Peptide-1), Growth Hormone Therapy, Osteoporosis, Fertility)

Get Sample Research Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1367552

The global injection pen market is expected to reach USD 41.38 billion by 2022 from an estimated USD 30.97 billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. This report spread across 136 Pages, Profiling 12 Companies and Supported with 82 Tables and 40 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Injection Pen Market:

Novo Nordisk (Denmark)

Eli Lilly (US)

Sanofi (France)

Merck (US)

Ypsomed (Switzerland)

AstraZeneca (UK)

Hoffman-La Roche (Switzerland)

Becton Dickinson and Company (US)

Owen Mumford (UK)

Novartis (Switzerland)

Pfizer (US)

Haselmeier (Switzerland)

Based on type, the market is segmented into disposable and reusable injection pens. The disposable injection pens segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the benefits that these pens offer, such as portability, ease of use, and a lower possibility of infection.

Based on therapy, the global injection pen market is segmented into diabetes, growth hormone therapy, osteoporosis, fertility, and other therapies. The diabetes segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of the segment can be primarily attributed to the large diabetic population and favorable reimbursements for diabetic treatments in developed countries.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type – Tier 1–50%, Tier 2–30% and Tier 3–20%

By Designation – C-level–30%, Director Level–48%, Others–22%

By Region – North America–48%, Europe–20%, Asia Pacific–25%, Row–7%

