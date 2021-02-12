Sport Watches Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2015-2020

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by company, by Type and by Application. This study provides information about the sales and revenue during the historic and forecasted period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Digital
Analog
Analog-Digital
Segment by Application
Running
Fishing
Diving
Skiing
Cycling/biking
Climbing
Gym
Other sports
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
Casio
Timex
Citizen
Victorinox
G-Shock
Seiko
Fossil
Luminox
Movado
Nixon
TAG Heuer
Tissot
Tommy Hilfiger
Invicta
Armitron
Bulova
Nautica
Readeel
U.S. Polo Assn.
Fanmis
Parnis
Suunto
Freestyle
SKMEI
SOLEUS RUNNING