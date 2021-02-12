Toluene Market 2021 Size and Share Analysis by Top Companies and Demand Forecast to 2027

The global toluene market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Toluene Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis , By Type (TDI grade, Nitration grade, Commercial grade), By Derivative (Benzene and Xylene, TDI, Gasoline Additive, Others), By Application (Solvent, Chemical Intermediate, Others)Others and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other toluene market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

List of the Companies Proliferating in the Market:

The Dow Chemical Company

Exxon Mobil Corporation

SK Innovation

Husky Energy Inc.

BASF SE

Covestro AG

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

CPC Corporation, Taiwan

Royal Dutch Shell PLC

Formosa Chemicals & Fibre Corp

Chevron Philips Chemicals

Braskem SA

Among others

Increasing Demand for Product Derivatives in Asia Pacific to Aid Growth

Among all regions, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth and hold highest global toluene market share during the forecast period. This is ascribable to increasing demand for product derivatives from end-user industries such as paints & coatings, rubber, and construction. On the other hand, North America is expected to hold the second position in the market during the projected horizon. This is attributable to favorable government policies and stringent regulations that will favor the market growth between 2019 and 2026.

Regional Analysis for Toluene Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Toluene Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Toluene Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Toluene Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

