Global NGS Market: Current Market Scenario and Industry Forecasts 2021-2026 | COVID19 Impact Analysis | InForGrowth

NGS Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global NGS market for 2021-2026.

The “NGS Market Report” further describes detailed information about tactics and strategies used by leading key companies in the NGS industry. It also gives an extensive study of different market segments and regions.

The Top players are

Illumina (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

Pacific Biosciences of California (US)

BGI (China)

PerkinElmer (US)

Agilent Technologies (US)

QIAGEN(Germany)

Macrogen(South Korea)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Ltd. (UK)

Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg). Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

NovaSeq

NextSeq

Sequel

Nanopore On the basis of the end users/applications,

Academic Institutes & Research Centers

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies