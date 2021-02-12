Noakes reiterated during the conference that the police and fire departments would continue to work

President Joe Biden said Friday he was “anxious to see” how Republican senators will vote in former President Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial, but that he had no plans to speak personally with the GOP lawmakers.

The remarks from Biden came Friday morning, just after he and first lady Jill Biden took an unannounced walk to the North Lawn of the White House, where the first lady’s office had assembled a surprise Valentine’s Day display overnight.

Asked about Trump’s Senate trial, Biden said: “I’m just anxious to see what my Republican friends do, if they stand up.”FORT WORTH, Texas — Updated at 9:50 a.m. with victim identifications.

What happened?

A chain-reaction crash occurred on Interstate 35W in Fort Worth around 6 a.m. Thursday. At least 133 vehicles were involved in the incident, officials said.

Where did this happen?

The accident scene stretched around 1 to 1.5 miles long, with Fort Worth police reporting the scene at 1601 North Freeway and MedStar reporting it at the conjunction of I-35W and 28th street.

How many people were impacted?

Officials said Thursday evening that six people have died from the pileup crash. They also said 36 people were transported from the scene to local hospitals, and 65 people in the crash sought treatment from injuries either on-scene or at a local hospital themselves.

One woman who survived the crash said she had to crawl out her back car window to get to safety.

Who are the victims?

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified five of the victims as of 9:50 a.m. Friday. Two were from Fort Worth, two from parts of Texas, and from Hawaii.

Victims who have been identified:

Tiffany Gerred, 34, of Fort Worth

Aaron Watson, 45, of Fort Worth

Christopher Vardy, 49, of Boyd, Texas

Michael Wells, 47, of Justin, Texas

William Williams, 54, of Pahoa, Hawaii

RELATED: ‘A tragic day for the Fort Worth family’: At least 6 killed in 133 vehicle pileup crash on I-35W in Fort Worth, officials say

Were the roads treated?

Icy roads were an issue across the region due to freezing rain.

Officials with North Tarrant Express, which is where the crash happened, say that their maintenance crews started pre-treating corridors on Tuesday and have been spot treating them since then.

The Fort Worth Fire Department said its investigation, in part, would look into how the road was treated.

Read the full statement from North Tarrant Express Below:

“We join the greater community in our thoughts for the accident victims, their families, and those recovering. NTE & NTE35W maintenance crews started pre-treating the corridors on Tuesday morning in anticipation of inclement weather, and have been treating continuously as they monitor the roadway. We will continue treating the highways through the weekend and into next week, as long as the storm is active. Our crews treat the entire corridor, managed lanes, general-purpose lanes, frontage roads, and ramps, and operate under the same procedure as the Texas Department of Transportation. Additionally, our message boards throughout the corridors have been alerting drivers of the adverse weather conditions and encouraging them to drive with caution. Currently, the crews are assisting emergency responders to manage the accident scene and clean up in order to reopen the corridor, safely.”

What caused the crash?

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

What can I do if I think one of my family members was involved?

Families were being reunited Thursday at Riverside Center at 3700 E. Belknap Street in Fort Worth, police officials said. Family members will be able to pick up their loved ones that were involved in the pileup there. Authorities are asking anyone who suspects their loved ones might have been involved to call 817-546-7826.

At least 30 people showed at the family reunion center, officials said. In addition to those at the Riverside Center, some officers drove people, who had been involved in the wreck to either their homes or workplaces since they had no ride.

Authorities said those at the Riverside Center fall into one of two categories:

They were one of the 30 people taken there, involved in the wreck, waiting for a loved one to pick them up.

They had a loved one who may have been involved in the crash and are waiting for more information about them.

Author: Jennifer Prohov (WFAA), Jake Harris

Published: 7:22 AM CST February 11, 2021

Updated: 11:08 PM CST February 11, 2021

This story has been thoroughly updated. For the latest updates on Friday, Feb. 12, click here.

At least 133 vehicles, including several 18-wheelers, were involved in a massive pileup crash Thursday morning on Interstate 35W in Fort Worth, officials said.

At least six people have been confirmed dead. The total number of injuries remains unknown, Fort Worth police said, but at least 36 were taken from the scene to local hospitals.

Mayor Betsy Price, Fort Worth Fire Chief Jim Davis and Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes held a news conference at 4:30 p.m. with the latest updates.

No updates were given about how that the stretch of road on Interstate 35W was treated prior to the crash.

Earlier, a Fort Worth Fire Department spokesperson confirmed to WFAA that the department brought their own salt to the scene of the crash as a part of protocol during icy conditions. They said the department has no idea if the road was salted before the crash, and said that finding that out would be a part of the department’s investigation.

Officials with North Tarrant Express, which is where the crash happened, said that their maintenance crews started pre-treating corridors on Tuesday and have been spot treating them since then. Their crews will continue to spot treat the highways through the weekend and into next week.

RELATED: Woman survives 100-plus-car pileup, crawls out back window on I-35 in Fort Worth

Noakes reiterated during the conference that the police and fire departments would continue to work to find out more about the roads being salted. Price also added that the City of Fort Worth has been working to salt the roads in the city for days leading up to this weekend’s cold weather and will continue to do so.

During the news conference, Davis confirmed six people have died from the pileup crash. He also said 36 people were transported from the scene to local hospitals, and 29 people either sought treatment from injuries either on-scene or at a local hospital themselves — bringing the total injured to 65. Davis said that number could increase in the coming days.

Biden has commented only sparingly on the trial in recent days, repeatedly declining to say whether he believes his predecessor should be convicted of inciting an insurrection at the Capitol last month. His press secretary, Jen Psaki, has similarly avoided commenting on the trial at her daily press briefings.

Most recently, Biden told reporters Thursday that “some minds may be changed” after House impeachment managers showed senators previously unseen footage of the attack, which revealed how close the pro-Trump rioters came to congressional lawmakers and staff.

The House managers finished prosecuting their case against Trump on Thursday, and the former president’s defense team is scheduled to begin its arguments Friday.

