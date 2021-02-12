Global Hair Extension Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

The Global Hair Extension Market is set to thrive moderately in the foreseeable future. The effectiveness offered by hair extension for adding length and breadth to natural hair is likely to accelerate revenue creation for the market participants.

The high costs associated with wigs and hair transplants have paved the way for the adoption of hair extension in the recent years. Additionally, the large-scale prevalence of alopecia, receding hairline, etc. is likely to fuel demand for hair extension over the next couple of years.

Hair extensions are gaining popularity among the people owing to the impact of the prevailing celebrity culture and the requirement of little maintenance. It is likely to catapult the market on an upward trajectory in the foreseeable future. Furthermore, an upsurge in demand for beard’s hair extension is another important factor which is aiding market proliferation. The increasing demand from the male customers for beard and hair extension is projected to aid market proliferation over the next couple of years.

The influence of the entertainment industry coupled with the beauty standards set by social media platforms is influencing the growth of the hair extension market positively. However, the complicated manufacturing process of the hair extensions is poised to hold the market expansion in the forthcoming years.

Global Market for Hair Extension – Competitive Dashboard:

Some of the key players operating in the global hair extension market are

Great Lengths

Balmain

Easihair

Socap

Donna Bella

Hair Dreams

Cinderella

Hairlocs

Klix Hair Extension

UltraTress

Racoon

FN LONGLOCKS

VivaFemina

Femme Hair Extension

Hair Addictionz

Locks&Bonds

Godrejcp

Anhui Jinruixiang

Xuchang Penghui

Xuchang Haoyuan

Meishang

Rebecca

Evergreen Products Group

Global Market for Hair Extension – Segmental Analysis:

MRFR’s report offers a detailed segmental analysis of the global market based on type and application. By type, the market has been segmented into synthetic hair extensions and human hair extensions. By application, the market is segmented into male and female.

Regional Outlook:

By region, the global hair extension market has been segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Rest of the World. North America holds a significant share of the market and is likely to retain it in the foreseeable future. The increasing demand for hair extensions from the African-American population, especially teenagers, is one of the primary factors responsible for driving the growth of the regional market. Furthermore, the innovations in the product portfolios offered is projected to expand the customer base in the region over the next couple of years.

