Global REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2026

Global Real Estate Portfolio Management Solution Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026
This report focuses on the global Real Estate Portfolio Management Solution status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Real Estate Portfolio Management Solution development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
IBM TRIRIGA
AppFolio
Propertyware
Rent Manager
Entrata
ResMan
Yardi Voyager
MRI Residential Management
Buildium
TurboTenant
Rentec Direct
TenantCloud
SimplifyEm
Arthur
Property Meld
Evercondo
Planon Real Estate Management
iManageRent
Hemlane
Rentables
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
On Premise
Cloud based
Market segment by Application, split into
Large Enterprise
Medium Enterprise
Small Enterprise
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Real Estate Portfolio Management Solution status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Real Estate Portfolio Management Solution development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Real Estate Portfolio Management Solution are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
