Application Modernization Services Market Supply-Demand, Industry Research and End User Analysis, Outlook 2026 | COVID19 Impact Analysis | InForGrowth

Market segmentation based on the Key Players, Types & Applications.

Application Modernization Services Market on the basis of Product Type:

Cobol

ADA

PL/1

RPG

Assembler

PowerBuilder

Others Application Modernization Services Market on the basis of Applications:

Emulation

Translation

Business Rules Extraction Top Key Players in Application Modernization Services market:

Accenture

Atos

Bell Integrator

Capgemini

Cognizant

Fujitsu

HCL

IBM

Macrosoft Inc.

Tech Mahindra

TCS

Wipro

Infosys

DXC

Blu Age

TSRI

Modern Systems

Trinity Millennium

Micro Focus

Software Mining

Semantic Designs

Evolveware

Mapador

Fresche Legacy

Asysco

Expersolve

Metaware

MOST Technologies

Freesoft