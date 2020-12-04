Cognitive Operations Market will generate massive revenue by 2026 according to forecasts by Report Ocean

The latest market research report on the Cognitive Operations Market predicts the industry’s performance for the upcoming years to help stakeholders in making the right decisions that can potentially garner strong returns. Further, the document provides comprehensive analysis of the key industry trends as well as the opportunities that will ensure an upward growth trajectory in the coming years. It also focuses on developing strategies for challenges faced by the industry. Moreover, an exhaustive discussion of the latest updates including the impact of COVID-19 pandemic is furnished in the study.

Key highlights from COVID-19 impact analysis:

• Predictions regarding long-term effects of COVID-19 pandemic on the growth trend.

• Socio-economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak on the Cognitive Operations Market.

• Peaks and valleys in demand during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

• Supply chain challenges.

• Projected long-term outlook of the pandemic on industry development.

An overview of the regional landscape:

 The key regions covered in the Cognitive Operations Market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea, It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U,S,, Canada, Germany, France, U,K,, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U,A,E, etc,.

 Regional contribution to the overall market growth is measured in the study.

 Revenue generated, sales garnered, and growth rate attained by each region during forecast period are cited.

The market growth is analyzed by studying multiple determinants such as:

• Market Drivers

• Market Trends

• Market Challenges

• Market Opportunities

• Market Restraints, and

• Market Competition

Major players present in the market are listed in company profile section of the Cognitive Operations Market research report, some of the key players are:

IBM

Broadcom

Micro Focus

VMware

Splunk

BMC Software

HCL Technologies

New Relic

Servicenow

Cloudfabrix

Loom Systems

Dynatrace

Devo

Logz,Io

Corvil

Interlink Software Services

Correlata

Science Logic

Sumo Logic

Risc Networks

Bay Dynamics

Appdynamics

Zenoss

Market forecast was calculated based on in-depth understanding of the future market spending patterns and prevailing market penetration. In the market research study, the market forecasting is based upon a market model, derived from market dynamics, connectivity, and above listed determinants. These calculations are derived on the basis of facts from authentic sources, such as companies’ annual reports, research papers, government websites, white paper, journal, interviews and other secondary sources of information. Information sources were researched by regressive analysis and primary and secondary research instruments.

Key highlights of Cognitive Operations Market report:

• Prediction of growth rate of the market and its sub-markets during the analysis timeframe.

• Global COVID-19 impact on industry growth trends.

• Advantages and disadvantages of indirect and direct sales channels.

• Vitals regarding the top traders, dealers and distributors.

• Products and services offered by major players.

• Manufacturing units and operational regions of leading competitors across the regional markets.

• Evaluation of each participant using SWOT analysis.

• Critical information regarding the pricing model, revenue, sales, gross margins and industry share held by each company.

• Analysis of commercialization rate, well-known business strategies, market concentration ratio, and other business-centred aspects.

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

• What will the Cognitive Operations Market growth rate?

• What are the key factors driving the global Cognitive Operations Market?

• Who are the key manufacturers in Cognitive Operations Market space?

• What are the market opportunities and overview of the Cognitive Operations Market?

• What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Cognitive Operations Market?

• What are the Cognitive Operations Market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Cognitive Operations Market?

• What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Cognitive Operations Market?

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Cognitive Operations Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Cognitive Operations Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Cloud

1.4.3 On-premises

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Cognitive Operations Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 IT Operations Analytics

1.5.3 Application Performance Management

1.5.4 Infrastructure Management

1.5.5 Network Analytics

1.5.6 Security Analytics

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Cognitive Operations Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Cognitive Operations Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Cognitive Operations Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Cognitive Operations Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Cognitive Operations Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Cognitive Operations Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Cognitive Operations Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Cognitive Operations Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Cognitive Operations Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Cognitive Operations Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Cognitive Operations Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Cognitive Operations Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Cognitive Operations Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Cognitive Operations Revenue in 2019

3.3 Cognitive Operations Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Cognitive Operations Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Cognitive Operations Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Cognitive Operations Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Cognitive Operations Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Cognitive Operations Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Cognitive Operations Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Cognitive Operations Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Cognitive Operations Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Cognitive Operations Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Cognitive Operations Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Cognitive Operations Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Cognitive Operations Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Cognitive Operations Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Cognitive Operations Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China

8.1 China Cognitive Operations Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Cognitive Operations Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Cognitive Operations Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Cognitive Operations Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan

9.1 Japan Cognitive Operations Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Cognitive Operations Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Cognitive Operations Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Cognitive Operations Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Cognitive Operations Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Cognitive Operations Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Cognitive Operations Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Cognitive Operations Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 India

11.1 India Cognitive Operations Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Cognitive Operations Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Cognitive Operations Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Cognitive Operations Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Cognitive Operations Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Cognitive Operations Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Cognitive Operations Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Cognitive Operations Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 IBM

13.1.1 IBM Company Details

13.1.2 IBM Business Overview

13.1.3 IBM Cognitive Operations Introduction

13.1.4 IBM Revenue in Cognitive Operations Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 IBM Recent Development

13.2 Broadcom

13.2.1 Broadcom Company Details

13.2.2 Broadcom Business Overview

13.2.3 Broadcom Cognitive Operations Introduction

13.2.4 Broadcom Revenue in Cognitive Operations Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Broadcom Recent Development

13.3 Micro Focus

13.3.1 Micro Focus Company Details

13.3.2 Micro Focus Business Overview

13.3.3 Micro Focus Cognitive Operations Introduction

13.3.4 Micro Focus Revenue in Cognitive Operations Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Micro Focus Recent Development

13.4 VMware

13.4.1 VMware Company Details

13.4.2 VMware Business Overview

13.4.3 VMware Cognitive Operations Introduction

13.4.4 VMware Revenue in Cognitive Operations Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 VMware Recent Development

13.5 Splunk

13.5.1 Splunk Company Details

13.5.2 Splunk Business Overview

13.5.3 Splunk Cognitive Operations Introduction

13.5.4 Splunk Revenue in Cognitive Operations Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Splunk Recent Development

13.6 BMC Software

13.6.1 BMC Software Company Details

13.6.2 BMC Software Business Overview

13.6.3 BMC Software Cognitive Operations Introduction

13.6.4 BMC Software Revenue in Cognitive Operations Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 BMC Software Recent Development

13.7 HCL Technologies

13.7.1 HCL Technologies Company Details

13.7.2 HCL Technologies Business Overview

13.7.3 HCL Technologies Cognitive Operations Introduction

13.7.4 HCL Technologies Revenue in Cognitive Operations Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 HCL Technologies Recent Development

13.8 New Relic

13.8.1 New Relic Company Details

13.8.2 New Relic Business Overview

13.8.3 New Relic Cognitive Operations Introduction

13.8.4 New Relic Revenue in Cognitive Operations Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 New Relic Recent Development

13.9 Servicenow

13.9.1 Servicenow Company Details

13.9.2 Servicenow Business Overview

13.9.3 Servicenow Cognitive Operations Introduction

13.9.4 Servicenow Revenue in Cognitive Operations Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Servicenow Recent Development

13.10 Cloudfabrix

13.10.1 Cloudfabrix Company Details

13.10.2 Cloudfabrix Business Overview

13.10.3 Cloudfabrix Cognitive Operations Introduction

13.10.4 Cloudfabrix Revenue in Cognitive Operations Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Cloudfabrix Recent Development

13.11 Loom Systems

10.11.1 Loom Systems Company Details

10.11.2 Loom Systems Business Overview

10.11.3 Loom Systems Cognitive Operations Introduction

10.11.4 Loom Systems Revenue in Cognitive Operations Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Loom Systems Recent Development

13.12 Dynatrace

10.12.1 Dynatrace Company Details

10.12.2 Dynatrace Business Overview

10.12.3 Dynatrace Cognitive Operations Introduction

10.12.4 Dynatrace Revenue in Cognitive Operations Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Dynatrace Recent Development

13.13 Devo

10.13.1 Devo Company Details

10.13.2 Devo Business Overview

10.13.3 Devo Cognitive Operations Introduction

10.13.4 Devo Revenue in Cognitive Operations Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Devo Recent Development

13.14 Logz.Io

10.14.1 Logz.Io Company Details

10.14.2 Logz.Io Business Overview

10.14.3 Logz.Io Cognitive Operations Introduction

10.14.4 Logz.Io Revenue in Cognitive Operations Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Logz.Io Recent Development

13.15 Corvil

10.15.1 Corvil Company Details

10.15.2 Corvil Business Overview

10.15.3 Corvil Cognitive Operations Introduction

10.15.4 Corvil Revenue in Cognitive Operations Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Corvil Recent Development

13.16 Interlink Software Services

10.16.1 Interlink Software Services Company Details

10.16.2 Interlink Software Services Business Overview

10.16.3 Interlink Software Services Cognitive Operations Introduction

10.16.4 Interlink Software Services Revenue in Cognitive Operations Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Interlink Software Services Recent Development

13.17 Correlata

10.17.1 Correlata Company Details

10.17.2 Correlata Business Overview

10.17.3 Correlata Cognitive Operations Introduction

10.17.4 Correlata Revenue in Cognitive Operations Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 Correlata Recent Development

13.18 Science Logic

10.18.1 Science Logic Company Details

10.18.2 Science Logic Business Overview

10.18.3 Science Logic Cognitive Operations Introduction

10.18.4 Science Logic Revenue in Cognitive Operations Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 Science Logic Recent Development

13.19 Sumo Logic

10.19.1 Sumo Logic Company Details

10.19.2 Sumo Logic Business Overview

10.19.3 Sumo Logic Cognitive Operations Introduction

10.19.4 Sumo Logic Revenue in Cognitive Operations Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 Sumo Logic Recent Development

13.20 Risc Networks

10.20.1 Risc Networks Company Details

10.20.2 Risc Networks Business Overview

10.20.3 Risc Networks Cognitive Operations Introduction

10.20.4 Risc Networks Revenue in Cognitive Operations Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 Risc Networks Recent Development

13.21 Bay Dynamics

10.21.1 Bay Dynamics Company Details

10.21.2 Bay Dynamics Business Overview

10.21.3 Bay Dynamics Cognitive Operations Introduction

10.21.4 Bay Dynamics Revenue in Cognitive Operations Business (2015-2020)

10.21.5 Bay Dynamics Recent Development

13.22 Appdynamics

10.22.1 Appdynamics Company Details

10.22.2 Appdynamics Business Overview

10.22.3 Appdynamics Cognitive Operations Introduction

10.22.4 Appdynamics Revenue in Cognitive Operations Business (2015-2020)

10.22.5 Appdynamics Recent Development

13.23 Zenoss

10.23.1 Zenoss Company Details

10.23.2 Zenoss Business Overview

10.23.3 Zenoss Cognitive Operations Introduction

10.23.4 Zenoss Revenue in Cognitive Operations Business (2015-2020)

10.23.5 Zenoss Recent Development

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

