2238 Global NGS Services Market Size, Industry Growth and Forecast till 2026 | COVID19 Impact Analysis | InForGrowth

NGS Services Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global NGS Services market for 2021-2026.

The “NGS Services Market Report” further describes detailed information about tactics and strategies used by leading key companies in the NGS Services industry. It also gives an extensive study of different market segments and regions.

The Top players are

Beijing Genomics Institute (BGI)

Cegat (Centre for Genomics and Transcriptomics) GMBH

DNA Vision SA

Eurofins Genomics Inc.

Febit / Comprehensive Biomarker Center GMBH (CBC)

Genomnia SRL

Mina Inc.

Macrogen Inc.

Microsynth AG

Seqomics

Source Bio Science. Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

SBS

Ion Semiconductor

SBL

Pyro-Sequencing

SMRT On the basis of the end users/applications,

Oncology

Lung cancer

Breast cancer

Prostate cancer

Colorectal cancer