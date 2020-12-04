Property Management Market expectation surges with rising demand and changing trends by industry analysis through 2026

The latest market research report on the Property Management Market predicts the industry’s performance for the upcoming years to help stakeholders in making the right decisions that can potentially garner strong returns. Further, the document provides comprehensive analysis of the key industry trends as well as the opportunities that will ensure an upward growth trajectory in the coming years. It also focuses on developing strategies for challenges faced by the industry. Moreover, an exhaustive discussion of the latest updates including the impact of COVID-19 pandemic is furnished in the study.

Key highlights from COVID-19 impact analysis:

• Predictions regarding long-term effects of COVID-19 pandemic on the growth trend.

• Socio-economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak on the Property Management Market.

• Peaks and valleys in demand during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

• Supply chain challenges.

• Projected long-term outlook of the pandemic on industry development.

An overview of the regional landscape:

 The key regions covered in the Property Management Market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea, It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U,S,, Canada, Germany, France, U,K,, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U,A,E, etc,.

 Regional contribution to the overall market growth is measured in the study.

 Revenue generated, sales garnered, and growth rate attained by each region during forecast period are cited.

The market growth is analyzed by studying multiple determinants such as:

• Market Drivers

• Market Trends

• Market Challenges

• Market Opportunities

• Market Restraints, and

• Market Competition

Major players present in the market are listed in company profile section of the Property Management Market research report, some of the key players are:

RealPage

Entrata

MRI Software

CoreLogic

AppFolio

Chetu

Syswin Soft

Property Boulevard

Buildium

Rockend

Console Group

PropertyBoss Solutions

Infor

ResMan

Market forecast was calculated based on in-depth understanding of the future market spending patterns and prevailing market penetration. In the market research study, the market forecasting is based upon a market model, derived from market dynamics, connectivity, and above listed determinants. These calculations are derived on the basis of facts from authentic sources, such as companies’ annual reports, research papers, government websites, white paper, journal, interviews and other secondary sources of information. Information sources were researched by regressive analysis and primary and secondary research instruments.

Key highlights of Property Management Market report:

• Prediction of growth rate of the market and its sub-markets during the analysis timeframe.

• Global COVID-19 impact on industry growth trends.

• Advantages and disadvantages of indirect and direct sales channels.

• Vitals regarding the top traders, dealers and distributors.

• Products and services offered by major players.

• Manufacturing units and operational regions of leading competitors across the regional markets.

• Evaluation of each participant using SWOT analysis.

• Critical information regarding the pricing model, revenue, sales, gross margins and industry share held by each company.

• Analysis of commercialization rate, well-known business strategies, market concentration ratio, and other business-centred aspects.

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

• What will the Property Management Market growth rate?

• What are the key factors driving the global Property Management Market?

• Who are the key manufacturers in Property Management Market space?

• What are the market opportunities and overview of the Property Management Market?

• What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Property Management Market?

• What are the Property Management Market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Property Management Market?

• What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Property Management Market?

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Property Management Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Property Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 On-Premise Type

1.4.3 Cloud-Based Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Property Management Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Rental Properties

1.5.3 Homeowners Associations

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Property Management Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Property Management Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Property Management Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Property Management Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Property Management Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Property Management Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Property Management Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Property Management Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Property Management Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Property Management Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Property Management Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Property Management Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Property Management Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Property Management Revenue in 2019

3.3 Property Management Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Property Management Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Property Management Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Property Management Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Property Management Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Property Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Property Management Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Property Management Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Property Management Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Property Management Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Property Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Property Management Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Property Management Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Property Management Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Property Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China

8.1 China Property Management Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Property Management Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Property Management Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Property Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan

9.1 Japan Property Management Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Property Management Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Property Management Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Property Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Property Management Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Property Management Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Property Management Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Property Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 India

11.1 India Property Management Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Property Management Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Property Management Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Property Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Property Management Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Property Management Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Property Management Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Property Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 RealPage

13.1.1 RealPage Company Details

13.1.2 RealPage Business Overview

13.1.3 RealPage Property Management Introduction

13.1.4 RealPage Revenue in Property Management Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 RealPage Recent Development

13.2 Entrata

13.2.1 Entrata Company Details

13.2.2 Entrata Business Overview

13.2.3 Entrata Property Management Introduction

13.2.4 Entrata Revenue in Property Management Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Entrata Recent Development

13.3 MRI Software

13.3.1 MRI Software Company Details

13.3.2 MRI Software Business Overview

13.3.3 MRI Software Property Management Introduction

13.3.4 MRI Software Revenue in Property Management Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 MRI Software Recent Development

13.4 CoreLogic

13.4.1 CoreLogic Company Details

13.4.2 CoreLogic Business Overview

13.4.3 CoreLogic Property Management Introduction

13.4.4 CoreLogic Revenue in Property Management Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 CoreLogic Recent Development

13.5 AppFolio

13.5.1 AppFolio Company Details

13.5.2 AppFolio Business Overview

13.5.3 AppFolio Property Management Introduction

13.5.4 AppFolio Revenue in Property Management Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 AppFolio Recent Development

13.6 Chetu

13.6.1 Chetu Company Details

13.6.2 Chetu Business Overview

13.6.3 Chetu Property Management Introduction

13.6.4 Chetu Revenue in Property Management Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Chetu Recent Development

13.7 Syswin Soft

13.7.1 Syswin Soft Company Details

13.7.2 Syswin Soft Business Overview

13.7.3 Syswin Soft Property Management Introduction

13.7.4 Syswin Soft Revenue in Property Management Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Syswin Soft Recent Development

13.8 Property Boulevard

13.8.1 Property Boulevard Company Details

13.8.2 Property Boulevard Business Overview

13.8.3 Property Boulevard Property Management Introduction

13.8.4 Property Boulevard Revenue in Property Management Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Property Boulevard Recent Development

13.9 Buildium

13.9.1 Buildium Company Details

13.9.2 Buildium Business Overview

13.9.3 Buildium Property Management Introduction

13.9.4 Buildium Revenue in Property Management Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Buildium Recent Development

13.10 Rockend

13.10.1 Rockend Company Details

13.10.2 Rockend Business Overview

13.10.3 Rockend Property Management Introduction

13.10.4 Rockend Revenue in Property Management Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Rockend Recent Development

13.11 Console Group

10.11.1 Console Group Company Details

10.11.2 Console Group Business Overview

10.11.3 Console Group Property Management Introduction

10.11.4 Console Group Revenue in Property Management Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Console Group Recent Development

13.12 PropertyBoss Solutions

10.12.1 PropertyBoss Solutions Company Details

10.12.2 PropertyBoss Solutions Business Overview

10.12.3 PropertyBoss Solutions Property Management Introduction

10.12.4 PropertyBoss Solutions Revenue in Property Management Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 PropertyBoss Solutions Recent Development

13.13 Infor

10.13.1 Infor Company Details

10.13.2 Infor Business Overview

10.13.3 Infor Property Management Introduction

10.13.4 Infor Revenue in Property Management Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Infor Recent Development

13.14 ResMan

10.14.1 ResMan Company Details

10.14.2 ResMan Business Overview

10.14.3 ResMan Property Management Introduction

10.14.4 ResMan Revenue in Property Management Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 ResMan Recent Development

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

