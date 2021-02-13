Global 5G market 2021: focuses on companies, opportunities, market size, growth, revenue & forecast 2026 | COVID19 Impact Analysis | InForGrowth

5G Market research report provides various levels of analysis such as industry analysis (industry trends), market share analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together provide an overall view on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the 5G market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market segmentation based on the Key Players, Types & Applications.

5G Market on the basis of Product Type:

mMTC and URLLC

eMBB

FWA 5G Market on the basis of Applications:

Smart Cities

Connected Factories

Smart Buildings

Connected Vehicles

Connected Healthcare

Connected Retail

Smart Utilities

Broadband

Voice Top Key Players in 5G market:

AT&T

Airtel

BT

China Mobile

China Telecom

Deutsche Telekom

du

Korea Telecom

Sprint

Saudi Telecom

SK Telecom

Telstra

Vodafone