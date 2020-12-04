Consumer Identity and Access Management Market will continue its rally | trending report with future analysis and forecast by 2020-2026

The latest market research report on the Consumer Identity and Access Management Market predicts the industry’s performance for the upcoming years to help stakeholders in making the right decisions that can potentially garner strong returns. Further, the document provides comprehensive analysis of the key industry trends as well as the opportunities that will ensure an upward growth trajectory in the coming years. It also focuses on developing strategies for challenges faced by the industry. Moreover, an exhaustive discussion of the latest updates including the impact of COVID-19 pandemic is furnished in the study.

Key highlights from COVID-19 impact analysis:

• Predictions regarding long-term effects of COVID-19 pandemic on the growth trend.

• Socio-economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak on the Consumer Identity and Access Management Market.

• Peaks and valleys in demand during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

• Supply chain challenges.

• Projected long-term outlook of the pandemic on industry development.

An overview of the regional landscape:

 The key regions covered in the Consumer Identity and Access Management Market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea, It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U,S,, Canada, Germany, France, U,K,, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U,A,E, etc,.

 Regional contribution to the overall market growth is measured in the study.

 Revenue generated, sales garnered, and growth rate attained by each region during forecast period are cited.

The market growth is analyzed by studying multiple determinants such as:

• Market Drivers

• Market Trends

• Market Challenges

• Market Opportunities

• Market Restraints, and

• Market Competition

Major players present in the market are listed in company profile section of the Consumer Identity and Access Management Market research report, some of the key players are:

IBM

Microsoft

Salesforce

SAP

Okta

Broadcom

Janrain

Ping Identity

Forgerock

Loginradius

Iwelcome

Globalsign

Trusona

Secureauth

Widasconcepts

Acuant

Empowerid

Onegini

Pirean

Auth0

Avatier

Ergon

Manageengine

Simeio Solutions

Ubisecure

Market forecast was calculated based on in-depth understanding of the future market spending patterns and prevailing market penetration. In the market research study, the market forecasting is based upon a market model, derived from market dynamics, connectivity, and above listed determinants. These calculations are derived on the basis of facts from authentic sources, such as companies’ annual reports, research papers, government websites, white paper, journal, interviews and other secondary sources of information. Information sources were researched by regressive analysis and primary and secondary research instruments.

Key highlights of Consumer Identity and Access Management Market report:

• Prediction of growth rate of the market and its sub-markets during the analysis timeframe.

• Global COVID-19 impact on industry growth trends.

• Advantages and disadvantages of indirect and direct sales channels.

• Vitals regarding the top traders, dealers and distributors.

• Products and services offered by major players.

• Manufacturing units and operational regions of leading competitors across the regional markets.

• Evaluation of each participant using SWOT analysis.

• Critical information regarding the pricing model, revenue, sales, gross margins and industry share held by each company.

• Analysis of commercialization rate, well-known business strategies, market concentration ratio, and other business-centred aspects.

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

• What will the Consumer Identity and Access Management Market growth rate?

• What are the key factors driving the global Consumer Identity and Access Management Market?

• Who are the key manufacturers in Consumer Identity and Access Management Market space?

• What are the market opportunities and overview of the Consumer Identity and Access Management Market?

• What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Consumer Identity and Access Management Market?

• What are the Consumer Identity and Access Management Market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Consumer Identity and Access Management Market?

• What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Consumer Identity and Access Management Market?

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Consumer Identity and Access Management Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Cloud

1.4.3 On-Premises

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

1.5.3 Healthcare

1.5.4 Telecom and IT

1.5.5 Government and Public Utilities

1.5.6 Aerospace and Defense

1.5.7 Retail

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Consumer Identity and Access Management Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Consumer Identity and Access Management Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Consumer Identity and Access Management Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Consumer Identity and Access Management Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Consumer Identity and Access Management Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Consumer Identity and Access Management Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Consumer Identity and Access Management Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Consumer Identity and Access Management Revenue in 2019

3.3 Consumer Identity and Access Management Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Consumer Identity and Access Management Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Consumer Identity and Access Management Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Consumer Identity and Access Management Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Consumer Identity and Access Management Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Consumer Identity and Access Management Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Consumer Identity and Access Management Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Consumer Identity and Access Management Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China

8.1 China Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Consumer Identity and Access Management Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan

9.1 Japan Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Consumer Identity and Access Management Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Consumer Identity and Access Management Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 India

11.1 India Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Consumer Identity and Access Management Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Consumer Identity and Access Management Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Consumer Identity and Access Management Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 IBM

13.1.1 IBM Company Details

13.1.2 IBM Business Overview

13.1.3 IBM Consumer Identity and Access Management Introduction

13.1.4 IBM Revenue in Consumer Identity and Access Management Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 IBM Recent Development

13.2 Microsoft

13.2.1 Microsoft Company Details

13.2.2 Microsoft Business Overview

13.2.3 Microsoft Consumer Identity and Access Management Introduction

13.2.4 Microsoft Revenue in Consumer Identity and Access Management Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Microsoft Recent Development

13.3 Salesforce

13.3.1 Salesforce Company Details

13.3.2 Salesforce Business Overview

13.3.3 Salesforce Consumer Identity and Access Management Introduction

13.3.4 Salesforce Revenue in Consumer Identity and Access Management Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Salesforce Recent Development

13.4 SAP

13.4.1 SAP Company Details

13.4.2 SAP Business Overview

13.4.3 SAP Consumer Identity and Access Management Introduction

13.4.4 SAP Revenue in Consumer Identity and Access Management Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 SAP Recent Development

13.5 Okta

13.5.1 Okta Company Details

13.5.2 Okta Business Overview

13.5.3 Okta Consumer Identity and Access Management Introduction

13.5.4 Okta Revenue in Consumer Identity and Access Management Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Okta Recent Development

13.6 Broadcom

13.6.1 Broadcom Company Details

13.6.2 Broadcom Business Overview

13.6.3 Broadcom Consumer Identity and Access Management Introduction

13.6.4 Broadcom Revenue in Consumer Identity and Access Management Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Broadcom Recent Development

13.7 Janrain

13.7.1 Janrain Company Details

13.7.2 Janrain Business Overview

13.7.3 Janrain Consumer Identity and Access Management Introduction

13.7.4 Janrain Revenue in Consumer Identity and Access Management Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Janrain Recent Development

13.8 Ping Identity

13.8.1 Ping Identity Company Details

13.8.2 Ping Identity Business Overview

13.8.3 Ping Identity Consumer Identity and Access Management Introduction

13.8.4 Ping Identity Revenue in Consumer Identity and Access Management Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Ping Identity Recent Development

13.9 Forgerock

13.9.1 Forgerock Company Details

13.9.2 Forgerock Business Overview

13.9.3 Forgerock Consumer Identity and Access Management Introduction

13.9.4 Forgerock Revenue in Consumer Identity and Access Management Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Forgerock Recent Development

13.10 Loginradius

13.10.1 Loginradius Company Details

13.10.2 Loginradius Business Overview

13.10.3 Loginradius Consumer Identity and Access Management Introduction

13.10.4 Loginradius Revenue in Consumer Identity and Access Management Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Loginradius Recent Development

13.11 Iwelcome

10.11.1 Iwelcome Company Details

10.11.2 Iwelcome Business Overview

10.11.3 Iwelcome Consumer Identity and Access Management Introduction

10.11.4 Iwelcome Revenue in Consumer Identity and Access Management Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Iwelcome Recent Development

13.12 Globalsign

10.12.1 Globalsign Company Details

10.12.2 Globalsign Business Overview

10.12.3 Globalsign Consumer Identity and Access Management Introduction

10.12.4 Globalsign Revenue in Consumer Identity and Access Management Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Globalsign Recent Development

13.13 Trusona

10.13.1 Trusona Company Details

10.13.2 Trusona Business Overview

10.13.3 Trusona Consumer Identity and Access Management Introduction

10.13.4 Trusona Revenue in Consumer Identity and Access Management Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Trusona Recent Development

13.14 Secureauth

10.14.1 Secureauth Company Details

10.14.2 Secureauth Business Overview

10.14.3 Secureauth Consumer Identity and Access Management Introduction

10.14.4 Secureauth Revenue in Consumer Identity and Access Management Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Secureauth Recent Development

13.15 Widasconcepts

10.15.1 Widasconcepts Company Details

10.15.2 Widasconcepts Business Overview

10.15.3 Widasconcepts Consumer Identity and Access Management Introduction

10.15.4 Widasconcepts Revenue in Consumer Identity and Access Management Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Widasconcepts Recent Development

13.16 Acuant

10.16.1 Acuant Company Details

10.16.2 Acuant Business Overview

10.16.3 Acuant Consumer Identity and Access Management Introduction

10.16.4 Acuant Revenue in Consumer Identity and Access Management Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Acuant Recent Development

13.17 Empowerid

10.17.1 Empowerid Company Details

10.17.2 Empowerid Business Overview

10.17.3 Empowerid Consumer Identity and Access Management Introduction

10.17.4 Empowerid Revenue in Consumer Identity and Access Management Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 Empowerid Recent Development

13.18 Onegini

10.18.1 Onegini Company Details

10.18.2 Onegini Business Overview

10.18.3 Onegini Consumer Identity and Access Management Introduction

10.18.4 Onegini Revenue in Consumer Identity and Access Management Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 Onegini Recent Development

13.19 Pirean

10.19.1 Pirean Company Details

10.19.2 Pirean Business Overview

10.19.3 Pirean Consumer Identity and Access Management Introduction

10.19.4 Pirean Revenue in Consumer Identity and Access Management Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 Pirean Recent Development

13.20 Auth0

10.20.1 Auth0 Company Details

10.20.2 Auth0 Business Overview

10.20.3 Auth0 Consumer Identity and Access Management Introduction

10.20.4 Auth0 Revenue in Consumer Identity and Access Management Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 Auth0 Recent Development

13.21 Avatier

10.21.1 Avatier Company Details

10.21.2 Avatier Business Overview

10.21.3 Avatier Consumer Identity and Access Management Introduction

10.21.4 Avatier Revenue in Consumer Identity and Access Management Business (2015-2020)

10.21.5 Avatier Recent Development

13.22 Ergon

10.22.1 Ergon Company Details

10.22.2 Ergon Business Overview

10.22.3 Ergon Consumer Identity and Access Management Introduction

10.22.4 Ergon Revenue in Consumer Identity and Access Management Business (2015-2020)

10.22.5 Ergon Recent Development

13.23 Manageengine

10.23.1 Manageengine Company Details

10.23.2 Manageengine Business Overview

10.23.3 Manageengine Consumer Identity and Access Management Introduction

10.23.4 Manageengine Revenue in Consumer Identity and Access Management Business (2015-2020)

10.23.5 Manageengine Recent Development

13.24 Simeio Solutions

10.24.1 Simeio Solutions Company Details

10.24.2 Simeio Solutions Business Overview

10.24.3 Simeio Solutions Consumer Identity and Access Management Introduction

10.24.4 Simeio Solutions Revenue in Consumer Identity and Access Management Business (2015-2020)

10.24.5 Simeio Solutions Recent Development

13.25 Ubisecure

10.25.1 Ubisecure Company Details

10.25.2 Ubisecure Business Overview

10.25.3 Ubisecure Consumer Identity and Access Management Introduction

10.25.4 Ubisecure Revenue in Consumer Identity and Access Management Business (2015-2020)

10.25.5 Ubisecure Recent Development

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

