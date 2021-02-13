Global Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2023

Global Enterprise Content Management (ECM) Market: By Solution (Web Content Management, Mobile Content Management, Documentation Management, Records Management, Content Workflow Management and Others), By Service (Integration Service, Support and Maintenance, and Training Service), By Deployment (Cloud and On Premise), By Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), By Vertical (BFSI, Healthcare, Retail, IT & Telecommunication, Energy & Utilities, Transportation & Logistics and Others), and Region – Forecast Till 2023

Market analysis

Enterprise content management (ECM) empowers organizations to streamline the lifecycle of data that incorporates image files, messages, reports, and computer-aided design (CADs). The entry of cloud and mixture arrangement models is boosting the selection of ECM. Specialist organizations are concentrating on offering achievable and easy to use arrangements, which is relied upon to help the market development in the years to come. The rising volume of unstructured information and the requirement for financially savvy data cost-effective information management solutions is opening doors for market players. The solid challenge in the market is inciting players to improve their items and administrations. The global enterprise content management (ECM) market is required to develop at a CAGR of 16.8 % during the conjecture time frame (2018-2023) and arrive at a valuation of USD 76.84 Bn.

Market segmentation

Based on its solution, the market is segmented into Mobile Content Management, Web Content Management, Documentation Management, Content Workflow Management, Records Management, and Others. On the basis of its Service, the market is divided into Support and Maintenance, Training Service, Integration Service. Based on its Deployment, the market is categorized as Cloud and On Premise. On the basis of its Organization Size, the is classified into Large Enterprises and SMEs. Based on its Vertical, the market is divided into Healthcare, BFSI, Retail, Energy & Utilities, Transportation & Logistics, IT & Telecommunication, and Others.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global enterprise content management (ECM) market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

M-Files Inc., Open Text Corp., Box Inc., Fajtisu Ltd., Laserfiche, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Hyland Software Inc., are some of the major players in the global enterprise content management (ECM) market.

