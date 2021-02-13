Non-Alcoholic Drinks Market 2021 Global Market analysis and Industry Forecast till 2026 | COVID19 Impact Analysis | InForGrowth

The report titled Non-Alcoholic Drinks Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2021-2026)”, delivers an in-depth analysis of the Non-Alcoholic Drinks market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Non-Alcoholic Drinks industry. Growth of the overall Non-Alcoholic Drinks market has also been forecasted for the period 2018-2022, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Non-Alcoholic Drinks Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Non-Alcoholic Drinks industry.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Non-Alcoholic Drinks market in 2021.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The research report segments the market from a relevancy perspective into the below segments and sub-segments with the quantitative analysis done from 2017 to 2026 considering 2019 as the base year for the research. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each respective segment and sub-segment is calculated for the forecast period from 2019 to 2026 to provide a reference for growth potential.

Non-Alcoholic Drinks market segmented on the basis of Product Type:

Carbonated Drinks

Juices

Mineral Water

Coffee

Others Non-Alcoholic Drinks market segmented on the basis of Application:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others The major players profiled in this report include:

Coca-Cola

PepsiCo

Nestle

Dr Pepper Snapple Group

Red Bull

Danone

Yakult

Unilever

Kraft Heinz

Apollinaris

Uni-President

JDB Group

Master Kong

Nongfu Spring

Wahaha

Huiyuan Group