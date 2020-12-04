Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Market Share by 2026: Global and Regional Analysis by Top Leaders and Products made possible by top research firm

The latest market research report on the Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Market predicts the industry’s performance for the upcoming years to help stakeholders in making the right decisions that can potentially garner strong returns. Further, the document provides comprehensive analysis of the key industry trends as well as the opportunities that will ensure an upward growth trajectory in the coming years. It also focuses on developing strategies for challenges faced by the industry. Moreover, an exhaustive discussion of the latest updates including the impact of COVID-19 pandemic is furnished in the study.

Key highlights from COVID-19 impact analysis:

• Predictions regarding long-term effects of COVID-19 pandemic on the growth trend.

• Socio-economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak on the Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Market.

• Peaks and valleys in demand during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

• Supply chain challenges.

• Projected long-term outlook of the pandemic on industry development.

Request Free Sample Report at https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=QY5199

An overview of the regional landscape:

 The key regions covered in the Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea, It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U,S,, Canada, Germany, France, U,K,, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U,A,E, etc,.

 Regional contribution to the overall market growth is measured in the study.

 Revenue generated, sales garnered, and growth rate attained by each region during forecast period are cited.

The market growth is analyzed by studying multiple determinants such as:

• Market Drivers

• Market Trends

• Market Challenges

• Market Opportunities

• Market Restraints, and

• Market Competition

Major players present in the market are listed in company profile section of the Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Market research report, some of the key players are:

IBM

Microsoft

SAP

Accenture

AWS

Oracle

Infosys

Bitfury

Factom

Guardtime

ARK

Auxesis Group

Nyiax

Metax

BTL

Voise

Bloq

Clearcoin

Decent

Synereo

Brainbot Technologies

Bigchaindb

Iprodoos

Market forecast was calculated based on in-depth understanding of the future market spending patterns and prevailing market penetration. In the market research study, the market forecasting is based upon a market model, derived from market dynamics, connectivity, and above listed determinants. These calculations are derived on the basis of facts from authentic sources, such as companies’ annual reports, research papers, government websites, white paper, journal, interviews and other secondary sources of information. Information sources were researched by regressive analysis and primary and secondary research instruments.

Key highlights of Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Market report:

• Prediction of growth rate of the market and its sub-markets during the analysis timeframe.

• Global COVID-19 impact on industry growth trends.

• Advantages and disadvantages of indirect and direct sales channels.

• Vitals regarding the top traders, dealers and distributors.

• Products and services offered by major players.

• Manufacturing units and operational regions of leading competitors across the regional markets.

• Evaluation of each participant using SWOT analysis.

• Critical information regarding the pricing model, revenue, sales, gross margins and industry share held by each company.

• Analysis of commercialization rate, well-known business strategies, market concentration ratio, and other business-centred aspects.

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

• What will the Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Market growth rate?

• What are the key factors driving the global Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Market?

• Who are the key manufacturers in Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Market space?

• What are the market opportunities and overview of the Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Market?

• What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Market?

• What are the Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Market?

• What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Market?

Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any before Purchasing This Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=QY5199

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Media

1.4.3 Advertising

1.4.4 Entertainment

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

1.5.3 Large Enterprises

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Revenue in 2019

3.3 Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China

8.1 China Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan

9.1 Japan Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 India

11.1 India Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 IBM

13.1.1 IBM Company Details

13.1.2 IBM Business Overview

13.1.3 IBM Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Introduction

13.1.4 IBM Revenue in Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 IBM Recent Development

13.2 Microsoft

13.2.1 Microsoft Company Details

13.2.2 Microsoft Business Overview

13.2.3 Microsoft Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Introduction

13.2.4 Microsoft Revenue in Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Microsoft Recent Development

13.3 SAP

13.3.1 SAP Company Details

13.3.2 SAP Business Overview

13.3.3 SAP Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Introduction

13.3.4 SAP Revenue in Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 SAP Recent Development

13.4 Accenture

13.4.1 Accenture Company Details

13.4.2 Accenture Business Overview

13.4.3 Accenture Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Introduction

13.4.4 Accenture Revenue in Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Accenture Recent Development

13.5 AWS

13.5.1 AWS Company Details

13.5.2 AWS Business Overview

13.5.3 AWS Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Introduction

13.5.4 AWS Revenue in Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 AWS Recent Development

13.6 Oracle

13.6.1 Oracle Company Details

13.6.2 Oracle Business Overview

13.6.3 Oracle Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Introduction

13.6.4 Oracle Revenue in Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Oracle Recent Development

13.7 Infosys

13.7.1 Infosys Company Details

13.7.2 Infosys Business Overview

13.7.3 Infosys Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Introduction

13.7.4 Infosys Revenue in Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Infosys Recent Development

13.8 Bitfury

13.8.1 Bitfury Company Details

13.8.2 Bitfury Business Overview

13.8.3 Bitfury Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Introduction

13.8.4 Bitfury Revenue in Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Bitfury Recent Development

13.9 Factom

13.9.1 Factom Company Details

13.9.2 Factom Business Overview

13.9.3 Factom Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Introduction

13.9.4 Factom Revenue in Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Factom Recent Development

13.10 Guardtime

13.10.1 Guardtime Company Details

13.10.2 Guardtime Business Overview

13.10.3 Guardtime Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Introduction

13.10.4 Guardtime Revenue in Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Guardtime Recent Development

13.11 ARK

10.11.1 ARK Company Details

10.11.2 ARK Business Overview

10.11.3 ARK Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Introduction

10.11.4 ARK Revenue in Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 ARK Recent Development

13.12 Auxesis Group

10.12.1 Auxesis Group Company Details

10.12.2 Auxesis Group Business Overview

10.12.3 Auxesis Group Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Introduction

10.12.4 Auxesis Group Revenue in Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Auxesis Group Recent Development

13.13 Nyiax

10.13.1 Nyiax Company Details

10.13.2 Nyiax Business Overview

10.13.3 Nyiax Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Introduction

10.13.4 Nyiax Revenue in Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Nyiax Recent Development

13.14 Metax

10.14.1 Metax Company Details

10.14.2 Metax Business Overview

10.14.3 Metax Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Introduction

10.14.4 Metax Revenue in Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Metax Recent Development

13.15 BTL

10.15.1 BTL Company Details

10.15.2 BTL Business Overview

10.15.3 BTL Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Introduction

10.15.4 BTL Revenue in Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 BTL Recent Development

13.16 Voise

10.16.1 Voise Company Details

10.16.2 Voise Business Overview

10.16.3 Voise Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Introduction

10.16.4 Voise Revenue in Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Voise Recent Development

13.17 Bloq

10.17.1 Bloq Company Details

10.17.2 Bloq Business Overview

10.17.3 Bloq Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Introduction

10.17.4 Bloq Revenue in Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 Bloq Recent Development

13.18 Clearcoin

10.18.1 Clearcoin Company Details

10.18.2 Clearcoin Business Overview

10.18.3 Clearcoin Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Introduction

10.18.4 Clearcoin Revenue in Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 Clearcoin Recent Development

13.19 Decent

10.19.1 Decent Company Details

10.19.2 Decent Business Overview

10.19.3 Decent Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Introduction

10.19.4 Decent Revenue in Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 Decent Recent Development

13.20 Synereo

10.20.1 Synereo Company Details

10.20.2 Synereo Business Overview

10.20.3 Synereo Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Introduction

10.20.4 Synereo Revenue in Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 Synereo Recent Development

13.21 Brainbot Technologies

10.21.1 Brainbot Technologies Company Details

10.21.2 Brainbot Technologies Business Overview

10.21.3 Brainbot Technologies Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Introduction

10.21.4 Brainbot Technologies Revenue in Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Business (2015-2020)

10.21.5 Brainbot Technologies Recent Development

13.22 Bigchaindb

10.22.1 Bigchaindb Company Details

10.22.2 Bigchaindb Business Overview

10.22.3 Bigchaindb Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Introduction

10.22.4 Bigchaindb Revenue in Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Business (2015-2020)

10.22.5 Bigchaindb Recent Development

13.23 Iprodoos

10.23.1 Iprodoos Company Details

10.23.2 Iprodoos Business Overview

10.23.3 Iprodoos Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Introduction

10.23.4 Iprodoos Revenue in Blockchain in Media, Advertising, and Entertainment Business (2015-2020)

10.23.5 Iprodoos Recent Development

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Contact Us: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Person: Robin

Email: [email protected]