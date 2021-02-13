Global Agriculture and Forestry Machinery Market 2021: Industrial Analysis and Forecasts 2026 | COVID19 Impact Analysis | InForGrowth

The report titled “Agriculture and Forestry Machinery Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2021-2026)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Agriculture and Forestry Machinery market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Agriculture and Forestry Machinery industry. Growth of the overall Agriculture and Forestry Machinery market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2026, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Agriculture and Forestry Machinery Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Agriculture and Forestry Machinery industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Agriculture and Forestry Machinery market in 2021.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

AGCO Group

Mahindra Group

AGROSTROJ Pelhrimov

Kubota Corp

Same Deutz-Fahr

Hubei Machinery and Equipment

Boneng Transmission

Kuhn Group

John Deere

Weifang Euroking Machinery. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Agriculture and Forestry Machinery market is segmented into

Soil Preparation Machinery

Harvesting machinery

Cultivation machinery

Hay and lawn mowers

Poultry-keeping machinery

Milking machines

Agricultural sprays

Agriculture and forestry tractors

Others Based on Application Agriculture and Forestry Machinery market is segmented into

Agriculture