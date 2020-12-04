Current research: Demand for GDPR Services Market rapidly growing worldwide

A new market research report on the global GDPR Services Market shed light on the effective examination techniques followed in the GDPR Services Market. This report summarizes the technologies, which can help to scale up the growth of the businesses in the near future. The report also gives detailed information on the global market in terms of its revenue and various dynamic aspects of economic growth. The annual volume of the market is examined from the year 2020 to 2026. The overview of the market includes the applications of the latest technologies to enlarge the businesses rapidly.

The research report on GDPR Services Market contains an in-depth assessment of the trends influencing the industry dynamics with respect to the regional terrain and competitive arena. Besides, the study highlights the challenges this industry will face and provides insights into available opportunities. In addition, the report contains COVID-19 case studies to offer a concise picture of this business landscape to all industry participants.

Crucial pointers from the analysis of COVID-19 impact:

• Economic summary and COVID-19 status worldwide.

• Supply chain as well as demand share variations in the industry.

Competitive Landscape:

The report contains the profiles of various prominent players in the GDPR Services Market. Different strategies implemented by these vendors have been analyzed and studied to gain a competitive edge, create unique product portfolios and increase their market share. The study also sheds light on major global industry vendors. Such essential vendors consist of both new and well-known players. Besides, the business report contains important data relating to the launch of new products on the market, specific licenses, domestic scenarios and the strategies of the organization implemented on the market.

The key players profiled in the research study of the GDPR Services Market include:

IBM

Veritas

AWS

Microsoft

Micro Focus

Oracle

SAP

Capgemini

Absolute Software

Proofpoint

Mimecast

Varonis

SAS Institute

Symantec

Trustwave

Trustarc

Protegrity

Talend

Informatica

Onetrust

DXC Technology

The study on the global GDPR Services Market for all relevant companies dealing with the GDPR Services Market and related profiles include data in quantitative terms, product portfolio, and business strategy along with active tracking of recent developments. The research study is a wholesome collection of primary and secondary data collected and analysed from valuable information sources. The market forecast is based on data ranging from the year 2015 until 2026. For easy understanding, the study includes data representation in the form of various graphs and tables.

The main sources of gathering relevant data are industry experts from the GDPR Services Market, including processing organizations, management organizations and analytical services providers that actively contribute in the value chain of the GDPR Services Market. To compile the analytical study, we interviewed various sources and collected qualitative and quantitative information with key focus to determine future prospects of the GDPR Services Market. While, the secondary research studies include critical information about the industrial value chain, strategical developments by key companies and studying annual reports of the market players while tracking their key initiatives and contribution in market share.

Points Covered in the GDPR Services Market Report:

• Significant details regarding production models, market remuneration, company profile, and manufactured products is given.

• The study encloses data regarding the market share that each firm holds, along with their pricing models and gross margins.

• Vital information about volume predictions along with the revenue of each product type is documented.

• Important insights pertaining to production models, market share, and growth rate of each product segment over the assessment period are provided.

• It examines the market share for every application as well as estimates the growth rate during the study period.

• The study enumerates the competition trends and offers a granular systematic review of the industry supply chain.

• It also mentions Porter’s five forces assessment and SWOT analysis to deduce the practicability of a new project.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by GDPR Services Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global GDPR Services Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Data Discovery and Mapping

1.4.3 Data Governance

1.4.4 API Management

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global GDPR Services Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 GDPR Readiness Assessment

1.5.3 Risk Assessment and DPIA

1.5.4 DPO-as-a-Service

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global GDPR Services Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global GDPR Services Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 GDPR Services Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 GDPR Services Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 GDPR Services Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 GDPR Services Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key GDPR Services Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top GDPR Services Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top GDPR Services Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global GDPR Services Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global GDPR Services Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global GDPR Services Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global GDPR Services Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by GDPR Services Revenue in 2019

3.3 GDPR Services Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players GDPR Services Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into GDPR Services Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global GDPR Services Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global GDPR Services Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global GDPR Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global GDPR Services Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America GDPR Services Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 GDPR Services Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America GDPR Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America GDPR Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe GDPR Services Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 GDPR Services Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe GDPR Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe GDPR Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China

8.1 China GDPR Services Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 GDPR Services Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China GDPR Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China GDPR Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan

9.1 Japan GDPR Services Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 GDPR Services Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan GDPR Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan GDPR Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia GDPR Services Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 GDPR Services Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia GDPR Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia GDPR Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 India

11.1 India GDPR Services Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 GDPR Services Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India GDPR Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India GDPR Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America GDPR Services Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 GDPR Services Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America GDPR Services Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America GDPR Services Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 IBM

13.1.1 IBM Company Details

13.1.2 IBM Business Overview

13.1.3 IBM GDPR Services Introduction

13.1.4 IBM Revenue in GDPR Services Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 IBM Recent Development

13.2 Veritas

13.2.1 Veritas Company Details

13.2.2 Veritas Business Overview

13.2.3 Veritas GDPR Services Introduction

13.2.4 Veritas Revenue in GDPR Services Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Veritas Recent Development

13.3 AWS

13.3.1 AWS Company Details

13.3.2 AWS Business Overview

13.3.3 AWS GDPR Services Introduction

13.3.4 AWS Revenue in GDPR Services Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 AWS Recent Development

13.4 Microsoft

13.4.1 Microsoft Company Details

13.4.2 Microsoft Business Overview

13.4.3 Microsoft GDPR Services Introduction

13.4.4 Microsoft Revenue in GDPR Services Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Microsoft Recent Development

13.5 Micro Focus

13.5.1 Micro Focus Company Details

13.5.2 Micro Focus Business Overview

13.5.3 Micro Focus GDPR Services Introduction

13.5.4 Micro Focus Revenue in GDPR Services Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Micro Focus Recent Development

13.6 Oracle

13.6.1 Oracle Company Details

13.6.2 Oracle Business Overview

13.6.3 Oracle GDPR Services Introduction

13.6.4 Oracle Revenue in GDPR Services Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Oracle Recent Development

13.7 SAP

13.7.1 SAP Company Details

13.7.2 SAP Business Overview

13.7.3 SAP GDPR Services Introduction

13.7.4 SAP Revenue in GDPR Services Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 SAP Recent Development

13.8 Capgemini

13.8.1 Capgemini Company Details

13.8.2 Capgemini Business Overview

13.8.3 Capgemini GDPR Services Introduction

13.8.4 Capgemini Revenue in GDPR Services Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Capgemini Recent Development

13.9 Absolute Software

13.9.1 Absolute Software Company Details

13.9.2 Absolute Software Business Overview

13.9.3 Absolute Software GDPR Services Introduction

13.9.4 Absolute Software Revenue in GDPR Services Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Absolute Software Recent Development

13.10 Proofpoint

13.10.1 Proofpoint Company Details

13.10.2 Proofpoint Business Overview

13.10.3 Proofpoint GDPR Services Introduction

13.10.4 Proofpoint Revenue in GDPR Services Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Proofpoint Recent Development

13.11 Mimecast

10.11.1 Mimecast Company Details

10.11.2 Mimecast Business Overview

10.11.3 Mimecast GDPR Services Introduction

10.11.4 Mimecast Revenue in GDPR Services Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Mimecast Recent Development

13.12 Varonis

10.12.1 Varonis Company Details

10.12.2 Varonis Business Overview

10.12.3 Varonis GDPR Services Introduction

10.12.4 Varonis Revenue in GDPR Services Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Varonis Recent Development

13.13 SAS Institute

10.13.1 SAS Institute Company Details

10.13.2 SAS Institute Business Overview

10.13.3 SAS Institute GDPR Services Introduction

10.13.4 SAS Institute Revenue in GDPR Services Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 SAS Institute Recent Development

13.14 Symantec

10.14.1 Symantec Company Details

10.14.2 Symantec Business Overview

10.14.3 Symantec GDPR Services Introduction

10.14.4 Symantec Revenue in GDPR Services Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Symantec Recent Development

13.15 Trustwave

10.15.1 Trustwave Company Details

10.15.2 Trustwave Business Overview

10.15.3 Trustwave GDPR Services Introduction

10.15.4 Trustwave Revenue in GDPR Services Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Trustwave Recent Development

13.16 Trustarc

10.16.1 Trustarc Company Details

10.16.2 Trustarc Business Overview

10.16.3 Trustarc GDPR Services Introduction

10.16.4 Trustarc Revenue in GDPR Services Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Trustarc Recent Development

13.17 Protegrity

10.17.1 Protegrity Company Details

10.17.2 Protegrity Business Overview

10.17.3 Protegrity GDPR Services Introduction

10.17.4 Protegrity Revenue in GDPR Services Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 Protegrity Recent Development

13.18 Talend

10.18.1 Talend Company Details

10.18.2 Talend Business Overview

10.18.3 Talend GDPR Services Introduction

10.18.4 Talend Revenue in GDPR Services Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 Talend Recent Development

13.19 Informatica

10.19.1 Informatica Company Details

10.19.2 Informatica Business Overview

10.19.3 Informatica GDPR Services Introduction

10.19.4 Informatica Revenue in GDPR Services Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 Informatica Recent Development

13.20 Onetrust

10.20.1 Onetrust Company Details

10.20.2 Onetrust Business Overview

10.20.3 Onetrust GDPR Services Introduction

10.20.4 Onetrust Revenue in GDPR Services Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 Onetrust Recent Development

13.21 DXC Technology

10.21.1 DXC Technology Company Details

10.21.2 DXC Technology Business Overview

10.21.3 DXC Technology GDPR Services Introduction

10.21.4 DXC Technology Revenue in GDPR Services Business (2015-2020)

10.21.5 DXC Technology Recent Development

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

