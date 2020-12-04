Blockchain for Supply Chain Market forecast to 2026: top companies, trends & growth factors and trend forecast to 2026

The latest market research report on the Blockchain for Supply Chain Market predicts the industry’s performance for the upcoming years to help stakeholders in making the right decisions that can potentially garner strong returns. Further, the document provides comprehensive analysis of the key industry trends as well as the opportunities that will ensure an upward growth trajectory in the coming years. It also focuses on developing strategies for challenges faced by the industry. Moreover, an exhaustive discussion of the latest updates including the impact of COVID-19 pandemic is furnished in the study.

Key highlights from COVID-19 impact analysis:

• Predictions regarding long-term effects of COVID-19 pandemic on the growth trend.

• Socio-economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak on the Blockchain for Supply Chain Market.

• Peaks and valleys in demand during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

• Supply chain challenges.

• Projected long-term outlook of the pandemic on industry development.

An overview of the regional landscape:

 The key regions covered in the Blockchain for Supply Chain Market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea, It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U,S,, Canada, Germany, France, U,K,, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U,A,E, etc,.

 Regional contribution to the overall market growth is measured in the study.

 Revenue generated, sales garnered, and growth rate attained by each region during forecast period are cited.

The market growth is analyzed by studying multiple determinants such as:

• Market Drivers

• Market Trends

• Market Challenges

• Market Opportunities

• Market Restraints, and

• Market Competition

Major players present in the market are listed in company profile section of the Blockchain for Supply Chain Market research report, some of the key players are:

Accenture

IBM

Microsoft

SAP SE

AWS

Huawei

Oracle

Guardtime

Tibco Software

Auxesis Group

BTL Group

Bitfury

Omnichain

Vechain Foundation

Chainvine

Digital Treasury Corporation

Blockverify

Nodalblock

Peer Ledger

Openxcell

Applied Blockchain

Recordskeeper

Transchain

Datex Corporation

Ownest

Market forecast was calculated based on in-depth understanding of the future market spending patterns and prevailing market penetration. In the market research study, the market forecasting is based upon a market model, derived from market dynamics, connectivity, and above listed determinants. These calculations are derived on the basis of facts from authentic sources, such as companies’ annual reports, research papers, government websites, white paper, journal, interviews and other secondary sources of information. Information sources were researched by regressive analysis and primary and secondary research instruments.

Key highlights of Blockchain for Supply Chain Market report:

• Prediction of growth rate of the market and its sub-markets during the analysis timeframe.

• Global COVID-19 impact on industry growth trends.

• Advantages and disadvantages of indirect and direct sales channels.

• Vitals regarding the top traders, dealers and distributors.

• Products and services offered by major players.

• Manufacturing units and operational regions of leading competitors across the regional markets.

• Evaluation of each participant using SWOT analysis.

• Critical information regarding the pricing model, revenue, sales, gross margins and industry share held by each company.

• Analysis of commercialization rate, well-known business strategies, market concentration ratio, and other business-centred aspects.

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

• What will the Blockchain for Supply Chain Market growth rate?

• What are the key factors driving the global Blockchain for Supply Chain Market?

• Who are the key manufacturers in Blockchain for Supply Chain Market space?

• What are the market opportunities and overview of the Blockchain for Supply Chain Market?

• What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Blockchain for Supply Chain Market?

• What are the Blockchain for Supply Chain Market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Blockchain for Supply Chain Market?

• What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Blockchain for Supply Chain Market?

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Blockchain for Supply Chain Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Blockchain for Supply Chain Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Software

1.4.3 Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Blockchain for Supply Chain Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Retail and Consumer Goods

1.5.3 Healthcare and Life Sciences

1.5.4 Manufacturing

1.5.5 Oil and Gas

1.5.6 Logistics

1.5.7 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Blockchain for Supply Chain Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Blockchain for Supply Chain Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Blockchain for Supply Chain Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Blockchain for Supply Chain Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Blockchain for Supply Chain Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Blockchain for Supply Chain Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Blockchain for Supply Chain Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Blockchain for Supply Chain Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Blockchain for Supply Chain Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Blockchain for Supply Chain Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Blockchain for Supply Chain Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Blockchain for Supply Chain Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Blockchain for Supply Chain Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Blockchain for Supply Chain Revenue in 2019

3.3 Blockchain for Supply Chain Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Blockchain for Supply Chain Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Blockchain for Supply Chain Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Blockchain for Supply Chain Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Blockchain for Supply Chain Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Blockchain for Supply Chain Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Blockchain for Supply Chain Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Blockchain for Supply Chain Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Blockchain for Supply Chain Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Blockchain for Supply Chain Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Blockchain for Supply Chain Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Blockchain for Supply Chain Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Blockchain for Supply Chain Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Blockchain for Supply Chain Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Blockchain for Supply Chain Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China

8.1 China Blockchain for Supply Chain Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Blockchain for Supply Chain Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Blockchain for Supply Chain Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Blockchain for Supply Chain Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan

9.1 Japan Blockchain for Supply Chain Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Blockchain for Supply Chain Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Blockchain for Supply Chain Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Blockchain for Supply Chain Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Blockchain for Supply Chain Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Blockchain for Supply Chain Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Blockchain for Supply Chain Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Blockchain for Supply Chain Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 India

11.1 India Blockchain for Supply Chain Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Blockchain for Supply Chain Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Blockchain for Supply Chain Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Blockchain for Supply Chain Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Blockchain for Supply Chain Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Blockchain for Supply Chain Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Blockchain for Supply Chain Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Blockchain for Supply Chain Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 Accenture

13.1.1 Accenture Company Details

13.1.2 Accenture Business Overview

13.1.3 Accenture Blockchain for Supply Chain Introduction

13.1.4 Accenture Revenue in Blockchain for Supply Chain Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 Accenture Recent Development

13.2 IBM

13.2.1 IBM Company Details

13.2.2 IBM Business Overview

13.2.3 IBM Blockchain for Supply Chain Introduction

13.2.4 IBM Revenue in Blockchain for Supply Chain Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 IBM Recent Development

13.3 Microsoft

13.3.1 Microsoft Company Details

13.3.2 Microsoft Business Overview

13.3.3 Microsoft Blockchain for Supply Chain Introduction

13.3.4 Microsoft Revenue in Blockchain for Supply Chain Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Microsoft Recent Development

13.4 SAP SE

13.4.1 SAP SE Company Details

13.4.2 SAP SE Business Overview

13.4.3 SAP SE Blockchain for Supply Chain Introduction

13.4.4 SAP SE Revenue in Blockchain for Supply Chain Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 SAP SE Recent Development

13.5 AWS

13.5.1 AWS Company Details

13.5.2 AWS Business Overview

13.5.3 AWS Blockchain for Supply Chain Introduction

13.5.4 AWS Revenue in Blockchain for Supply Chain Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 AWS Recent Development

13.6 Huawei

13.6.1 Huawei Company Details

13.6.2 Huawei Business Overview

13.6.3 Huawei Blockchain for Supply Chain Introduction

13.6.4 Huawei Revenue in Blockchain for Supply Chain Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Huawei Recent Development

13.7 Oracle

13.7.1 Oracle Company Details

13.7.2 Oracle Business Overview

13.7.3 Oracle Blockchain for Supply Chain Introduction

13.7.4 Oracle Revenue in Blockchain for Supply Chain Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Oracle Recent Development

13.8 Guardtime

13.8.1 Guardtime Company Details

13.8.2 Guardtime Business Overview

13.8.3 Guardtime Blockchain for Supply Chain Introduction

13.8.4 Guardtime Revenue in Blockchain for Supply Chain Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Guardtime Recent Development

13.9 Tibco Software

13.9.1 Tibco Software Company Details

13.9.2 Tibco Software Business Overview

13.9.3 Tibco Software Blockchain for Supply Chain Introduction

13.9.4 Tibco Software Revenue in Blockchain for Supply Chain Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Tibco Software Recent Development

13.10 Auxesis Group

13.10.1 Auxesis Group Company Details

13.10.2 Auxesis Group Business Overview

13.10.3 Auxesis Group Blockchain for Supply Chain Introduction

13.10.4 Auxesis Group Revenue in Blockchain for Supply Chain Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Auxesis Group Recent Development

13.11 BTL Group

10.11.1 BTL Group Company Details

10.11.2 BTL Group Business Overview

10.11.3 BTL Group Blockchain for Supply Chain Introduction

10.11.4 BTL Group Revenue in Blockchain for Supply Chain Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 BTL Group Recent Development

13.12 Bitfury

10.12.1 Bitfury Company Details

10.12.2 Bitfury Business Overview

10.12.3 Bitfury Blockchain for Supply Chain Introduction

10.12.4 Bitfury Revenue in Blockchain for Supply Chain Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Bitfury Recent Development

13.13 Omnichain

10.13.1 Omnichain Company Details

10.13.2 Omnichain Business Overview

10.13.3 Omnichain Blockchain for Supply Chain Introduction

10.13.4 Omnichain Revenue in Blockchain for Supply Chain Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Omnichain Recent Development

13.14 Vechain Foundation

10.14.1 Vechain Foundation Company Details

10.14.2 Vechain Foundation Business Overview

10.14.3 Vechain Foundation Blockchain for Supply Chain Introduction

10.14.4 Vechain Foundation Revenue in Blockchain for Supply Chain Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Vechain Foundation Recent Development

13.15 Chainvine

10.15.1 Chainvine Company Details

10.15.2 Chainvine Business Overview

10.15.3 Chainvine Blockchain for Supply Chain Introduction

10.15.4 Chainvine Revenue in Blockchain for Supply Chain Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Chainvine Recent Development

13.16 Digital Treasury Corporation

10.16.1 Digital Treasury Corporation Company Details

10.16.2 Digital Treasury Corporation Business Overview

10.16.3 Digital Treasury Corporation Blockchain for Supply Chain Introduction

10.16.4 Digital Treasury Corporation Revenue in Blockchain for Supply Chain Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Digital Treasury Corporation Recent Development

13.17 Blockverify

10.17.1 Blockverify Company Details

10.17.2 Blockverify Business Overview

10.17.3 Blockverify Blockchain for Supply Chain Introduction

10.17.4 Blockverify Revenue in Blockchain for Supply Chain Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 Blockverify Recent Development

13.18 Nodalblock

10.18.1 Nodalblock Company Details

10.18.2 Nodalblock Business Overview

10.18.3 Nodalblock Blockchain for Supply Chain Introduction

10.18.4 Nodalblock Revenue in Blockchain for Supply Chain Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 Nodalblock Recent Development

13.19 Peer Ledger

10.19.1 Peer Ledger Company Details

10.19.2 Peer Ledger Business Overview

10.19.3 Peer Ledger Blockchain for Supply Chain Introduction

10.19.4 Peer Ledger Revenue in Blockchain for Supply Chain Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 Peer Ledger Recent Development

13.20 Openxcell

10.20.1 Openxcell Company Details

10.20.2 Openxcell Business Overview

10.20.3 Openxcell Blockchain for Supply Chain Introduction

10.20.4 Openxcell Revenue in Blockchain for Supply Chain Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 Openxcell Recent Development

13.21 Applied Blockchain

10.21.1 Applied Blockchain Company Details

10.21.2 Applied Blockchain Business Overview

10.21.3 Applied Blockchain Blockchain for Supply Chain Introduction

10.21.4 Applied Blockchain Revenue in Blockchain for Supply Chain Business (2015-2020)

10.21.5 Applied Blockchain Recent Development

13.22 Recordskeeper

10.22.1 Recordskeeper Company Details

10.22.2 Recordskeeper Business Overview

10.22.3 Recordskeeper Blockchain for Supply Chain Introduction

10.22.4 Recordskeeper Revenue in Blockchain for Supply Chain Business (2015-2020)

10.22.5 Recordskeeper Recent Development

13.23 Transchain

10.23.1 Transchain Company Details

10.23.2 Transchain Business Overview

10.23.3 Transchain Blockchain for Supply Chain Introduction

10.23.4 Transchain Revenue in Blockchain for Supply Chain Business (2015-2020)

10.23.5 Transchain Recent Development

13.24 Datex Corporation

10.24.1 Datex Corporation Company Details

10.24.2 Datex Corporation Business Overview

10.24.3 Datex Corporation Blockchain for Supply Chain Introduction

10.24.4 Datex Corporation Revenue in Blockchain for Supply Chain Business (2015-2020)

10.24.5 Datex Corporation Recent Development

13.25 Ownest

10.25.1 Ownest Company Details

10.25.2 Ownest Business Overview

10.25.3 Ownest Blockchain for Supply Chain Introduction

10.25.4 Ownest Revenue in Blockchain for Supply Chain Business (2015-2020)

10.25.5 Ownest Recent Development

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

