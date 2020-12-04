Blockchain for Supply Chain Market forecast to 2026: top companies, trends & growth factors and trend forecast to 2026

Blockchain for Supply Chain Market forecast to 2026: top companies, trends & growth factors and trend forecast to 20268 min read
The latest market research report on the Blockchain for Supply Chain Market predicts the industry’s performance for the upcoming years to help stakeholders in making the right decisions that can potentially garner strong returns. Further, the document provides comprehensive analysis of the key industry trends as well as the opportunities that will ensure an upward growth trajectory in the coming years. It also focuses on developing strategies for challenges faced by the industry. Moreover, an exhaustive discussion of the latest updates including the impact of COVID-19 pandemic is furnished in the study.
Key highlights from COVID-19 impact analysis:
• Predictions regarding long-term effects of COVID-19 pandemic on the growth trend.
• Socio-economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak on the Blockchain for Supply Chain Market.
• Peaks and valleys in demand during the Covid-19 lockdown period.
• Supply chain challenges.
• Projected long-term outlook of the pandemic on industry development.
Request Free Sample Report at https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=QY5201
An overview of the regional landscape:
The key regions covered in the Blockchain for Supply Chain Market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea, It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U,S,, Canada, Germany, France, U,K,, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U,A,E, etc,.
Regional contribution to the overall market growth is measured in the study.
Revenue generated, sales garnered, and growth rate attained by each region during forecast period are cited.
The market growth is analyzed by studying multiple determinants such as:
• Market Drivers
• Market Trends
• Market Challenges
• Market Opportunities
• Market Restraints, and
• Market Competition
Major players present in the market are listed in company profile section of the Blockchain for Supply Chain Market research report, some of the key players are:
Accenture
IBM
Microsoft
SAP SE
AWS
Huawei
Oracle
Guardtime
Tibco Software
Auxesis Group
BTL Group
Bitfury
Omnichain
Vechain Foundation
Chainvine
Digital Treasury Corporation
Blockverify
Nodalblock
Peer Ledger
Openxcell
Applied Blockchain
Recordskeeper
Transchain
Datex Corporation
Ownest
Market forecast was calculated based on in-depth understanding of the future market spending patterns and prevailing market penetration. In the market research study, the market forecasting is based upon a market model, derived from market dynamics, connectivity, and above listed determinants. These calculations are derived on the basis of facts from authentic sources, such as companies’ annual reports, research papers, government websites, white paper, journal, interviews and other secondary sources of information. Information sources were researched by regressive analysis and primary and secondary research instruments.
Key highlights of Blockchain for Supply Chain Market report:
• Prediction of growth rate of the market and its sub-markets during the analysis timeframe.
• Global COVID-19 impact on industry growth trends.
• Advantages and disadvantages of indirect and direct sales channels.
• Vitals regarding the top traders, dealers and distributors.
• Products and services offered by major players.
• Manufacturing units and operational regions of leading competitors across the regional markets.
• Evaluation of each participant using SWOT analysis.
• Critical information regarding the pricing model, revenue, sales, gross margins and industry share held by each company.
• Analysis of commercialization rate, well-known business strategies, market concentration ratio, and other business-centred aspects.
Key Questions Answered in The Report:
• What will the Blockchain for Supply Chain Market growth rate?
• What are the key factors driving the global Blockchain for Supply Chain Market?
• Who are the key manufacturers in Blockchain for Supply Chain Market space?
• What are the market opportunities and overview of the Blockchain for Supply Chain Market?
• What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Blockchain for Supply Chain Market?
• What are the Blockchain for Supply Chain Market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Blockchain for Supply Chain Market?
• What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Blockchain for Supply Chain Market?
Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any before Purchasing This Report: https://reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=QY5201
Table of content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Blockchain for Supply Chain Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Blockchain for Supply Chain Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Software
1.4.3 Services
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Blockchain for Supply Chain Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Retail and Consumer Goods
1.5.3 Healthcare and Life Sciences
1.5.4 Manufacturing
1.5.5 Oil and Gas
1.5.6 Logistics
1.5.7 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Blockchain for Supply Chain Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 Global Blockchain for Supply Chain Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Blockchain for Supply Chain Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 Blockchain for Supply Chain Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 Blockchain for Supply Chain Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 Blockchain for Supply Chain Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Blockchain for Supply Chain Players (Opinion Leaders)
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Blockchain for Supply Chain Players by Market Size
3.1.1 Global Top Blockchain for Supply Chain Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Blockchain for Supply Chain Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)
3.1.3 Global Blockchain for Supply Chain Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.2 Global Blockchain for Supply Chain Market Concentration Ratio
3.2.1 Global Blockchain for Supply Chain Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Blockchain for Supply Chain Revenue in 2019
3.3 Blockchain for Supply Chain Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.4 Key Players Blockchain for Supply Chain Product Solution and Service
3.5 Date of Enter into Blockchain for Supply Chain Market
3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Blockchain for Supply Chain Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Blockchain for Supply Chain Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Blockchain for Supply Chain Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Blockchain for Supply Chain Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)
6 North America
6.1 North America Blockchain for Supply Chain Market Size (2015-2020)
6.2 Blockchain for Supply Chain Key Players in North America (2019-2020)
6.3 North America Blockchain for Supply Chain Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 North America Blockchain for Supply Chain Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Blockchain for Supply Chain Market Size (2015-2020)
7.2 Blockchain for Supply Chain Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)
7.3 Europe Blockchain for Supply Chain Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Blockchain for Supply Chain Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
8 China
8.1 China Blockchain for Supply Chain Market Size (2015-2020)
8.2 Blockchain for Supply Chain Key Players in China (2019-2020)
8.3 China Blockchain for Supply Chain Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
8.4 China Blockchain for Supply Chain Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
9 Japan
9.1 Japan Blockchain for Supply Chain Market Size (2015-2020)
9.2 Blockchain for Supply Chain Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)
9.3 Japan Blockchain for Supply Chain Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Blockchain for Supply Chain Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
10 Southeast Asia
10.1 Southeast Asia Blockchain for Supply Chain Market Size (2015-2020)
10.2 Blockchain for Supply Chain Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Blockchain for Supply Chain Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Blockchain for Supply Chain Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
11 India
11.1 India Blockchain for Supply Chain Market Size (2015-2020)
11.2 Blockchain for Supply Chain Key Players in India (2019-2020)
11.3 India Blockchain for Supply Chain Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
11.4 India Blockchain for Supply Chain Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
12 Central & South America
12.1 Central & South America Blockchain for Supply Chain Market Size (2015-2020)
12.2 Blockchain for Supply Chain Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)
12.3 Central & South America Blockchain for Supply Chain Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
12.4 Central & South America Blockchain for Supply Chain Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
13 Key Players Profiles
13.1 Accenture
13.1.1 Accenture Company Details
13.1.2 Accenture Business Overview
13.1.3 Accenture Blockchain for Supply Chain Introduction
13.1.4 Accenture Revenue in Blockchain for Supply Chain Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Accenture Recent Development
13.2 IBM
13.2.1 IBM Company Details
13.2.2 IBM Business Overview
13.2.3 IBM Blockchain for Supply Chain Introduction
13.2.4 IBM Revenue in Blockchain for Supply Chain Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 IBM Recent Development
13.3 Microsoft
13.3.1 Microsoft Company Details
13.3.2 Microsoft Business Overview
13.3.3 Microsoft Blockchain for Supply Chain Introduction
13.3.4 Microsoft Revenue in Blockchain for Supply Chain Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 Microsoft Recent Development
13.4 SAP SE
13.4.1 SAP SE Company Details
13.4.2 SAP SE Business Overview
13.4.3 SAP SE Blockchain for Supply Chain Introduction
13.4.4 SAP SE Revenue in Blockchain for Supply Chain Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 SAP SE Recent Development
13.5 AWS
13.5.1 AWS Company Details
13.5.2 AWS Business Overview
13.5.3 AWS Blockchain for Supply Chain Introduction
13.5.4 AWS Revenue in Blockchain for Supply Chain Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 AWS Recent Development
13.6 Huawei
13.6.1 Huawei Company Details
13.6.2 Huawei Business Overview
13.6.3 Huawei Blockchain for Supply Chain Introduction
13.6.4 Huawei Revenue in Blockchain for Supply Chain Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Huawei Recent Development
13.7 Oracle
13.7.1 Oracle Company Details
13.7.2 Oracle Business Overview
13.7.3 Oracle Blockchain for Supply Chain Introduction
13.7.4 Oracle Revenue in Blockchain for Supply Chain Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 Oracle Recent Development
13.8 Guardtime
13.8.1 Guardtime Company Details
13.8.2 Guardtime Business Overview
13.8.3 Guardtime Blockchain for Supply Chain Introduction
13.8.4 Guardtime Revenue in Blockchain for Supply Chain Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 Guardtime Recent Development
13.9 Tibco Software
13.9.1 Tibco Software Company Details
13.9.2 Tibco Software Business Overview
13.9.3 Tibco Software Blockchain for Supply Chain Introduction
13.9.4 Tibco Software Revenue in Blockchain for Supply Chain Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 Tibco Software Recent Development
13.10 Auxesis Group
13.10.1 Auxesis Group Company Details
13.10.2 Auxesis Group Business Overview
13.10.3 Auxesis Group Blockchain for Supply Chain Introduction
13.10.4 Auxesis Group Revenue in Blockchain for Supply Chain Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 Auxesis Group Recent Development
13.11 BTL Group
10.11.1 BTL Group Company Details
10.11.2 BTL Group Business Overview
10.11.3 BTL Group Blockchain for Supply Chain Introduction
10.11.4 BTL Group Revenue in Blockchain for Supply Chain Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 BTL Group Recent Development
13.12 Bitfury
10.12.1 Bitfury Company Details
10.12.2 Bitfury Business Overview
10.12.3 Bitfury Blockchain for Supply Chain Introduction
10.12.4 Bitfury Revenue in Blockchain for Supply Chain Business (2015-2020)
10.12.5 Bitfury Recent Development
13.13 Omnichain
10.13.1 Omnichain Company Details
10.13.2 Omnichain Business Overview
10.13.3 Omnichain Blockchain for Supply Chain Introduction
10.13.4 Omnichain Revenue in Blockchain for Supply Chain Business (2015-2020)
10.13.5 Omnichain Recent Development
13.14 Vechain Foundation
10.14.1 Vechain Foundation Company Details
10.14.2 Vechain Foundation Business Overview
10.14.3 Vechain Foundation Blockchain for Supply Chain Introduction
10.14.4 Vechain Foundation Revenue in Blockchain for Supply Chain Business (2015-2020)
10.14.5 Vechain Foundation Recent Development
13.15 Chainvine
10.15.1 Chainvine Company Details
10.15.2 Chainvine Business Overview
10.15.3 Chainvine Blockchain for Supply Chain Introduction
10.15.4 Chainvine Revenue in Blockchain for Supply Chain Business (2015-2020)
10.15.5 Chainvine Recent Development
13.16 Digital Treasury Corporation
10.16.1 Digital Treasury Corporation Company Details
10.16.2 Digital Treasury Corporation Business Overview
10.16.3 Digital Treasury Corporation Blockchain for Supply Chain Introduction
10.16.4 Digital Treasury Corporation Revenue in Blockchain for Supply Chain Business (2015-2020)
10.16.5 Digital Treasury Corporation Recent Development
13.17 Blockverify
10.17.1 Blockverify Company Details
10.17.2 Blockverify Business Overview
10.17.3 Blockverify Blockchain for Supply Chain Introduction
10.17.4 Blockverify Revenue in Blockchain for Supply Chain Business (2015-2020)
10.17.5 Blockverify Recent Development
13.18 Nodalblock
10.18.1 Nodalblock Company Details
10.18.2 Nodalblock Business Overview
10.18.3 Nodalblock Blockchain for Supply Chain Introduction
10.18.4 Nodalblock Revenue in Blockchain for Supply Chain Business (2015-2020)
10.18.5 Nodalblock Recent Development
13.19 Peer Ledger
10.19.1 Peer Ledger Company Details
10.19.2 Peer Ledger Business Overview
10.19.3 Peer Ledger Blockchain for Supply Chain Introduction
10.19.4 Peer Ledger Revenue in Blockchain for Supply Chain Business (2015-2020)
10.19.5 Peer Ledger Recent Development
13.20 Openxcell
10.20.1 Openxcell Company Details
10.20.2 Openxcell Business Overview
10.20.3 Openxcell Blockchain for Supply Chain Introduction
10.20.4 Openxcell Revenue in Blockchain for Supply Chain Business (2015-2020)
10.20.5 Openxcell Recent Development
13.21 Applied Blockchain
10.21.1 Applied Blockchain Company Details
10.21.2 Applied Blockchain Business Overview
10.21.3 Applied Blockchain Blockchain for Supply Chain Introduction
10.21.4 Applied Blockchain Revenue in Blockchain for Supply Chain Business (2015-2020)
10.21.5 Applied Blockchain Recent Development
13.22 Recordskeeper
10.22.1 Recordskeeper Company Details
10.22.2 Recordskeeper Business Overview
10.22.3 Recordskeeper Blockchain for Supply Chain Introduction
10.22.4 Recordskeeper Revenue in Blockchain for Supply Chain Business (2015-2020)
10.22.5 Recordskeeper Recent Development
13.23 Transchain
10.23.1 Transchain Company Details
10.23.2 Transchain Business Overview
10.23.3 Transchain Blockchain for Supply Chain Introduction
10.23.4 Transchain Revenue in Blockchain for Supply Chain Business (2015-2020)
10.23.5 Transchain Recent Development
13.24 Datex Corporation
10.24.1 Datex Corporation Company Details
10.24.2 Datex Corporation Business Overview
10.24.3 Datex Corporation Blockchain for Supply Chain Introduction
10.24.4 Datex Corporation Revenue in Blockchain for Supply Chain Business (2015-2020)
10.24.5 Datex Corporation Recent Development
13.25 Ownest
10.25.1 Ownest Company Details
10.25.2 Ownest Business Overview
10.25.3 Ownest Blockchain for Supply Chain Introduction
10.25.4 Ownest Revenue in Blockchain for Supply Chain Business (2015-2020)
10.25.5 Ownest Recent Development
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
Contact Us: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)
Contact Person: Robin
Email: [email protected]