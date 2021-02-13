Global Marketing Automation Tools Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2025

Marketing automation tools is an advanced platform designed to help marketers capture leads, nurture them further down the funnel, and analyze lead behavior and campaign performance. No longer experimental technology, marketing automation tools are now an essential resource for B2C and B2B marketing and sales departments looking to grow their business.

In 2018, the global Marketing Automation Tools market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Marketing Automation Tools status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Marketing Automation Tools development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Act-On Software

Adobe Systems

Aprimo

Cognizant

ETrigue

GreenRope

Hatchbuck

HubSpot

IBM

IContact

Infusionsoft

LeadSquared

MarcomCentral

Marketo

Oracle

Salesforce

Salesfusion

SALESmanago

SAP

SAS Institute

SharpSpring

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Campaign Management

Email Marketing

Mobile Application

Inbound Marketing

Lead Nurturing and Lead Scoring

Reporting and Analytics

Social Media Marketing

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Large Enterprise

SMB

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Marketing Automation Tools status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Marketing Automation Tools development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Marketing Automation Tools are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

