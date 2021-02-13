Global Loyalty Management Solution Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2025

This report studies the Loyalty Management Solution market. Loyalty management deals with designing of rewards to consumers for past purchase as well as provides them incentives with an objective to make future purchase. Rewards program aims at providing strong value to the customers followed by improved customer penetration, cross selling and retention. A loyalty management system consists of operational parameters which include funding options, program design and transaction types among others. In addition, it also includes various value parameters such as redemption thresholds, redemption options and earn rates. Many organizations are focusing on spending on loyalty programs owing to their offerings. The offerings include expansion of coverage to daily consumer spending, innovative rewards leading to an increase in scope for consumer response and retention followed by collaboration opportunities for enhanced services .Loyalty management software tools basically aims at building successful loyalty program for business and individual customers. Key enterprises are focusing on implementing these tools with an objective to maintain high customer satisfaction, by providing specialized loyalty programs which includes special auctions, lotteries, coupons or benefits through one platform.

In 2018, the global Loyalty Management Solution market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Loyalty Management Solution status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Loyalty Management Solution development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

Aimia

Alliance Data Systems Corporation

Bond Brand Loyalty

Brierley+Partners

Comarch

Fidelity Information Services

IBM

ICF International

Kobie Marketing

Maritz

Oracle

SAP

Tibco Software

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Customer Loyalty

Employee Retention

Channel Loyalty

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Travel & Hospitality

Consumer goods & Retail

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Loyalty Management Solution status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Loyalty Management Solution development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Loyalty Management Solution are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

