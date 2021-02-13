Global Online Recruitment Platform Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2025

This report studies the Online Recruitment market, Online Recruitment is through the use of IT technical in network systems, help enterprises to complete the recruitment process, through the third party recruitment website or Online Recruitment services, to complete the process of recruitment by using established database or search engine tools, mainly in the recruitment website.
In 2018, the global Online Recruitment Platform market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Online Recruitment Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online Recruitment Platform development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Recruit
CareerBuilder
Monster
SEEK
Zhilian
51job
Naukri
StepStone
Dice Holdings
Glassdoor
SimplyHired
TopUSAJobs
104 Job Bank
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Permanent Online Recruitment
Part Time Online Recruitment
Market segment by Application, split into
Secretarial/Clerical
Accounting/Financial
Computing
Technical/Engineering
Professional/Managerial
Nursing/Medical/Care
Hotel/Catering
Sales/Marketing
Other Industrial/Blue Collar
Construction
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Online Recruitment Platform status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Online Recruitment Platform development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Online Recruitment Platform are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.