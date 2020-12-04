Blockchain in Telecom Market 2020 global outlook, research, trends and forecast to 2026

A new market research report on the global Blockchain in Telecom Market shed light on the effective examination techniques followed in the Blockchain in Telecom Market. This report summarizes the technologies, which can help to scale up the growth of the businesses in the near future. The report also gives detailed information on the global market in terms of its revenue and various dynamic aspects of economic growth. The annual volume of the market is examined from the year 2020 to 2026. The overview of the market includes the applications of the latest technologies to enlarge the businesses rapidly.

The research report on Blockchain in Telecom Market contains an in-depth assessment of the trends influencing the industry dynamics with respect to the regional terrain and competitive arena. Besides, the study highlights the challenges this industry will face and provides insights into available opportunities. In addition, the report contains COVID-19 case studies to offer a concise picture of this business landscape to all industry participants.

Crucial pointers from the analysis of COVID-19 impact:

• Economic summary and COVID-19 status worldwide.

• Supply chain as well as demand share variations in the industry.

Competitive Landscape:

The report contains the profiles of various prominent players in the Blockchain in Telecom Market. Different strategies implemented by these vendors have been analyzed and studied to gain a competitive edge, create unique product portfolios and increase their market share. The study also sheds light on major global industry vendors. Such essential vendors consist of both new and well-known players. Besides, the business report contains important data relating to the launch of new products on the market, specific licenses, domestic scenarios and the strategies of the organization implemented on the market.

The key players profiled in the research study of the Blockchain in Telecom Market include:

AWS

Guardtime

IBM

Microsoft

SAP

Blocko

Oracle

Filament

The study on the global Blockchain in Telecom Market for all relevant companies dealing with the Blockchain in Telecom Market and related profiles include data in quantitative terms, product portfolio, and business strategy along with active tracking of recent developments. The research study is a wholesome collection of primary and secondary data collected and analysed from valuable information sources. The market forecast is based on data ranging from the year 2015 until 2026. For easy understanding, the study includes data representation in the form of various graphs and tables.

The main sources of gathering relevant data are industry experts from the Blockchain in Telecom Market, including processing organizations, management organizations and analytical services providers that actively contribute in the value chain of the Blockchain in Telecom Market. To compile the analytical study, we interviewed various sources and collected qualitative and quantitative information with key focus to determine future prospects of the Blockchain in Telecom Market. While, the secondary research studies include critical information about the industrial value chain, strategical developments by key companies and studying annual reports of the market players while tracking their key initiatives and contribution in market share.

Points Covered in the Blockchain in Telecom Market Report:

• Significant details regarding production models, market remuneration, company profile, and manufactured products is given.

• The study encloses data regarding the market share that each firm holds, along with their pricing models and gross margins.

• Vital information about volume predictions along with the revenue of each product type is documented.

• Important insights pertaining to production models, market share, and growth rate of each product segment over the assessment period are provided.

• It examines the market share for every application as well as estimates the growth rate during the study period.

• The study enumerates the competition trends and offers a granular systematic review of the industry supply chain.

• It also mentions Porter’s five forces assessment and SWOT analysis to deduce the practicability of a new project.

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Blockchain in Telecom Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Blockchain in Telecom Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 OSS/BSS Processes

1.4.3 Identity Management

1.4.4 Payments

1.4.5 Smart Contracts

1.4.6 Connectivity Provisioning

1.4.7 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Blockchain in Telecom Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

1.5.3 Large Enterprises

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Blockchain in Telecom Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Blockchain in Telecom Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Blockchain in Telecom Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Blockchain in Telecom Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Blockchain in Telecom Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Blockchain in Telecom Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Blockchain in Telecom Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Blockchain in Telecom Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Blockchain in Telecom Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Blockchain in Telecom Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Blockchain in Telecom Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Blockchain in Telecom Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Blockchain in Telecom Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Blockchain in Telecom Revenue in 2019

3.3 Blockchain in Telecom Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Blockchain in Telecom Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Blockchain in Telecom Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Blockchain in Telecom Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Blockchain in Telecom Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Blockchain in Telecom Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Blockchain in Telecom Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Blockchain in Telecom Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Blockchain in Telecom Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Blockchain in Telecom Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Blockchain in Telecom Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Blockchain in Telecom Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Blockchain in Telecom Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Blockchain in Telecom Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Blockchain in Telecom Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China

8.1 China Blockchain in Telecom Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Blockchain in Telecom Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Blockchain in Telecom Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Blockchain in Telecom Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan

9.1 Japan Blockchain in Telecom Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Blockchain in Telecom Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Blockchain in Telecom Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Blockchain in Telecom Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Blockchain in Telecom Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Blockchain in Telecom Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Blockchain in Telecom Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Blockchain in Telecom Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 India

11.1 India Blockchain in Telecom Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Blockchain in Telecom Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Blockchain in Telecom Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Blockchain in Telecom Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Blockchain in Telecom Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Blockchain in Telecom Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Blockchain in Telecom Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Blockchain in Telecom Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 AWS

13.1.1 AWS Company Details

13.1.2 AWS Business Overview

13.1.3 AWS Blockchain in Telecom Introduction

13.1.4 AWS Revenue in Blockchain in Telecom Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 AWS Recent Development

13.2 Guardtime

13.2.1 Guardtime Company Details

13.2.2 Guardtime Business Overview

13.2.3 Guardtime Blockchain in Telecom Introduction

13.2.4 Guardtime Revenue in Blockchain in Telecom Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Guardtime Recent Development

13.3 IBM

13.3.1 IBM Company Details

13.3.2 IBM Business Overview

13.3.3 IBM Blockchain in Telecom Introduction

13.3.4 IBM Revenue in Blockchain in Telecom Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 IBM Recent Development

13.4 Microsoft

13.4.1 Microsoft Company Details

13.4.2 Microsoft Business Overview

13.4.3 Microsoft Blockchain in Telecom Introduction

13.4.4 Microsoft Revenue in Blockchain in Telecom Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Microsoft Recent Development

13.5 SAP

13.5.1 SAP Company Details

13.5.2 SAP Business Overview

13.5.3 SAP Blockchain in Telecom Introduction

13.5.4 SAP Revenue in Blockchain in Telecom Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 SAP Recent Development

13.6 Blocko

13.6.1 Blocko Company Details

13.6.2 Blocko Business Overview

13.6.3 Blocko Blockchain in Telecom Introduction

13.6.4 Blocko Revenue in Blockchain in Telecom Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Blocko Recent Development

13.7 Oracle

13.7.1 Oracle Company Details

13.7.2 Oracle Business Overview

13.7.3 Oracle Blockchain in Telecom Introduction

13.7.4 Oracle Revenue in Blockchain in Telecom Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Oracle Recent Development

13.8 Filament

13.8.1 Filament Company Details

13.8.2 Filament Business Overview

13.8.3 Filament Blockchain in Telecom Introduction

13.8.4 Filament Revenue in Blockchain in Telecom Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 Filament Recent Development

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

