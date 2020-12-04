Digital Insurance Platform Market research key players, industry overview, supply chain and analysis to 2020 to 2026

The latest market research report on the Digital Insurance Platform Market predicts the industry’s performance for the upcoming years to help stakeholders in making the right decisions that can potentially garner strong returns. Further, the document provides comprehensive analysis of the key industry trends as well as the opportunities that will ensure an upward growth trajectory in the coming years. It also focuses on developing strategies for challenges faced by the industry. Moreover, an exhaustive discussion of the latest updates including the impact of COVID-19 pandemic is furnished in the study.

Key highlights from COVID-19 impact analysis:

• Predictions regarding long-term effects of COVID-19 pandemic on the growth trend.

• Socio-economic implications of the coronavirus outbreak on the Digital Insurance Platform Market.

• Peaks and valleys in demand during the Covid-19 lockdown period.

• Supply chain challenges.

• Projected long-term outlook of the pandemic on industry development.

An overview of the regional landscape:

 The key regions covered in the Digital Insurance Platform Market report are North America, Europe, China, Japan and South Korea, It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U,S,, Canada, Germany, France, U,K,, Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U,A,E, etc,.

 Regional contribution to the overall market growth is measured in the study.

 Revenue generated, sales garnered, and growth rate attained by each region during forecast period are cited.

The market growth is analyzed by studying multiple determinants such as:

• Market Drivers

• Market Trends

• Market Challenges

• Market Opportunities

• Market Restraints, and

• Market Competition

Major players present in the market are listed in company profile section of the Digital Insurance Platform Market research report, some of the key players are:

IBM

Microsoft

Accenture

Oracle

SAP

TCS

Cognizant

DXC Technology

Infosys

Pegasystems

Appian

Mindtree

Prima Solutions

Fineos

Bolt Solutions

Majesco

EIS Group

Cogitate

Inzura

Duck Creek Technologies

Vertafore

Internet Pipeline

Ebaotech

Stoneriver

RGI

Market forecast was calculated based on in-depth understanding of the future market spending patterns and prevailing market penetration. In the market research study, the market forecasting is based upon a market model, derived from market dynamics, connectivity, and above listed determinants. These calculations are derived on the basis of facts from authentic sources, such as companies’ annual reports, research papers, government websites, white paper, journal, interviews and other secondary sources of information. Information sources were researched by regressive analysis and primary and secondary research instruments.

Key highlights of Digital Insurance Platform Market report:

• Prediction of growth rate of the market and its sub-markets during the analysis timeframe.

• Global COVID-19 impact on industry growth trends.

• Advantages and disadvantages of indirect and direct sales channels.

• Vitals regarding the top traders, dealers and distributors.

• Products and services offered by major players.

• Manufacturing units and operational regions of leading competitors across the regional markets.

• Evaluation of each participant using SWOT analysis.

• Critical information regarding the pricing model, revenue, sales, gross margins and industry share held by each company.

• Analysis of commercialization rate, well-known business strategies, market concentration ratio, and other business-centred aspects.

Key Questions Answered in The Report:

• What will the Digital Insurance Platform Market growth rate?

• What are the key factors driving the global Digital Insurance Platform Market?

• Who are the key manufacturers in Digital Insurance Platform Market space?

• What are the market opportunities and overview of the Digital Insurance Platform Market?

• What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Digital Insurance Platform Market?

• What are the Digital Insurance Platform Market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Digital Insurance Platform Market?

• What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Digital Insurance Platform Market?

Table of content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Digital Insurance Platform Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Digital Insurance Platform Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Managed Services

1.4.3 Professional Services

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Digital Insurance Platform Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Nsurance Companies

1.5.3 Third-Party Administrators and Brokers

1.5.4 Aggregators

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Digital Insurance Platform Market Perspective (2015-2026)

2.2 Global Digital Insurance Platform Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Digital Insurance Platform Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Digital Insurance Platform Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Digital Insurance Platform Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)

2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.3.5 Digital Insurance Platform Market Growth Strategy

2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key Digital Insurance Platform Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Digital Insurance Platform Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Digital Insurance Platform Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Digital Insurance Platform Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Digital Insurance Platform Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.2 Global Digital Insurance Platform Market Concentration Ratio

3.2.1 Global Digital Insurance Platform Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Digital Insurance Platform Revenue in 2019

3.3 Digital Insurance Platform Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.4 Key Players Digital Insurance Platform Product Solution and Service

3.5 Date of Enter into Digital Insurance Platform Market

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Digital Insurance Platform Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Digital Insurance Platform Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Digital Insurance Platform Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Digital Insurance Platform Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Digital Insurance Platform Market Size (2015-2020)

6.2 Digital Insurance Platform Key Players in North America (2019-2020)

6.3 North America Digital Insurance Platform Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 North America Digital Insurance Platform Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Digital Insurance Platform Market Size (2015-2020)

7.2 Digital Insurance Platform Key Players in Europe (2019-2020)

7.3 Europe Digital Insurance Platform Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

7.4 Europe Digital Insurance Platform Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

8 China

8.1 China Digital Insurance Platform Market Size (2015-2020)

8.2 Digital Insurance Platform Key Players in China (2019-2020)

8.3 China Digital Insurance Platform Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

8.4 China Digital Insurance Platform Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan

9.1 Japan Digital Insurance Platform Market Size (2015-2020)

9.2 Digital Insurance Platform Key Players in Japan (2019-2020)

9.3 Japan Digital Insurance Platform Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

9.4 Japan Digital Insurance Platform Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia

10.1 Southeast Asia Digital Insurance Platform Market Size (2015-2020)

10.2 Digital Insurance Platform Key Players in Southeast Asia (2019-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Digital Insurance Platform Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

10.4 Southeast Asia Digital Insurance Platform Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

11 India

11.1 India Digital Insurance Platform Market Size (2015-2020)

11.2 Digital Insurance Platform Key Players in India (2019-2020)

11.3 India Digital Insurance Platform Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

11.4 India Digital Insurance Platform Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

12 Central & South America

12.1 Central & South America Digital Insurance Platform Market Size (2015-2020)

12.2 Digital Insurance Platform Key Players in Central & South America (2019-2020)

12.3 Central & South America Digital Insurance Platform Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

12.4 Central & South America Digital Insurance Platform Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 IBM

13.1.1 IBM Company Details

13.1.2 IBM Business Overview

13.1.3 IBM Digital Insurance Platform Introduction

13.1.4 IBM Revenue in Digital Insurance Platform Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 IBM Recent Development

13.2 Microsoft

13.2.1 Microsoft Company Details

13.2.2 Microsoft Business Overview

13.2.3 Microsoft Digital Insurance Platform Introduction

13.2.4 Microsoft Revenue in Digital Insurance Platform Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Microsoft Recent Development

13.3 Accenture

13.3.1 Accenture Company Details

13.3.2 Accenture Business Overview

13.3.3 Accenture Digital Insurance Platform Introduction

13.3.4 Accenture Revenue in Digital Insurance Platform Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 Accenture Recent Development

13.4 Oracle

13.4.1 Oracle Company Details

13.4.2 Oracle Business Overview

13.4.3 Oracle Digital Insurance Platform Introduction

13.4.4 Oracle Revenue in Digital Insurance Platform Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Oracle Recent Development

13.5 SAP

13.5.1 SAP Company Details

13.5.2 SAP Business Overview

13.5.3 SAP Digital Insurance Platform Introduction

13.5.4 SAP Revenue in Digital Insurance Platform Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 SAP Recent Development

13.6 TCS

13.6.1 TCS Company Details

13.6.2 TCS Business Overview

13.6.3 TCS Digital Insurance Platform Introduction

13.6.4 TCS Revenue in Digital Insurance Platform Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 TCS Recent Development

13.7 Cognizant

13.7.1 Cognizant Company Details

13.7.2 Cognizant Business Overview

13.7.3 Cognizant Digital Insurance Platform Introduction

13.7.4 Cognizant Revenue in Digital Insurance Platform Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Cognizant Recent Development

13.8 DXC Technology

13.8.1 DXC Technology Company Details

13.8.2 DXC Technology Business Overview

13.8.3 DXC Technology Digital Insurance Platform Introduction

13.8.4 DXC Technology Revenue in Digital Insurance Platform Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 DXC Technology Recent Development

13.9 Infosys

13.9.1 Infosys Company Details

13.9.2 Infosys Business Overview

13.9.3 Infosys Digital Insurance Platform Introduction

13.9.4 Infosys Revenue in Digital Insurance Platform Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 Infosys Recent Development

13.10 Pegasystems

13.10.1 Pegasystems Company Details

13.10.2 Pegasystems Business Overview

13.10.3 Pegasystems Digital Insurance Platform Introduction

13.10.4 Pegasystems Revenue in Digital Insurance Platform Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Pegasystems Recent Development

13.11 Appian

10.11.1 Appian Company Details

10.11.2 Appian Business Overview

10.11.3 Appian Digital Insurance Platform Introduction

10.11.4 Appian Revenue in Digital Insurance Platform Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Appian Recent Development

13.12 Mindtree

10.12.1 Mindtree Company Details

10.12.2 Mindtree Business Overview

10.12.3 Mindtree Digital Insurance Platform Introduction

10.12.4 Mindtree Revenue in Digital Insurance Platform Business (2015-2020)

10.12.5 Mindtree Recent Development

13.13 Prima Solutions

10.13.1 Prima Solutions Company Details

10.13.2 Prima Solutions Business Overview

10.13.3 Prima Solutions Digital Insurance Platform Introduction

10.13.4 Prima Solutions Revenue in Digital Insurance Platform Business (2015-2020)

10.13.5 Prima Solutions Recent Development

13.14 Fineos

10.14.1 Fineos Company Details

10.14.2 Fineos Business Overview

10.14.3 Fineos Digital Insurance Platform Introduction

10.14.4 Fineos Revenue in Digital Insurance Platform Business (2015-2020)

10.14.5 Fineos Recent Development

13.15 Bolt Solutions

10.15.1 Bolt Solutions Company Details

10.15.2 Bolt Solutions Business Overview

10.15.3 Bolt Solutions Digital Insurance Platform Introduction

10.15.4 Bolt Solutions Revenue in Digital Insurance Platform Business (2015-2020)

10.15.5 Bolt Solutions Recent Development

13.16 Majesco

10.16.1 Majesco Company Details

10.16.2 Majesco Business Overview

10.16.3 Majesco Digital Insurance Platform Introduction

10.16.4 Majesco Revenue in Digital Insurance Platform Business (2015-2020)

10.16.5 Majesco Recent Development

13.17 EIS Group

10.17.1 EIS Group Company Details

10.17.2 EIS Group Business Overview

10.17.3 EIS Group Digital Insurance Platform Introduction

10.17.4 EIS Group Revenue in Digital Insurance Platform Business (2015-2020)

10.17.5 EIS Group Recent Development

13.18 Cogitate

10.18.1 Cogitate Company Details

10.18.2 Cogitate Business Overview

10.18.3 Cogitate Digital Insurance Platform Introduction

10.18.4 Cogitate Revenue in Digital Insurance Platform Business (2015-2020)

10.18.5 Cogitate Recent Development

13.19 Inzura

10.19.1 Inzura Company Details

10.19.2 Inzura Business Overview

10.19.3 Inzura Digital Insurance Platform Introduction

10.19.4 Inzura Revenue in Digital Insurance Platform Business (2015-2020)

10.19.5 Inzura Recent Development

13.20 Duck Creek Technologies

10.20.1 Duck Creek Technologies Company Details

10.20.2 Duck Creek Technologies Business Overview

10.20.3 Duck Creek Technologies Digital Insurance Platform Introduction

10.20.4 Duck Creek Technologies Revenue in Digital Insurance Platform Business (2015-2020)

10.20.5 Duck Creek Technologies Recent Development

13.21 Vertafore

10.21.1 Vertafore Company Details

10.21.2 Vertafore Business Overview

10.21.3 Vertafore Digital Insurance Platform Introduction

10.21.4 Vertafore Revenue in Digital Insurance Platform Business (2015-2020)

10.21.5 Vertafore Recent Development

13.22 Internet Pipeline

10.22.1 Internet Pipeline Company Details

10.22.2 Internet Pipeline Business Overview

10.22.3 Internet Pipeline Digital Insurance Platform Introduction

10.22.4 Internet Pipeline Revenue in Digital Insurance Platform Business (2015-2020)

10.22.5 Internet Pipeline Recent Development

13.23 Ebaotech

10.23.1 Ebaotech Company Details

10.23.2 Ebaotech Business Overview

10.23.3 Ebaotech Digital Insurance Platform Introduction

10.23.4 Ebaotech Revenue in Digital Insurance Platform Business (2015-2020)

10.23.5 Ebaotech Recent Development

13.24 Stoneriver

10.24.1 Stoneriver Company Details

10.24.2 Stoneriver Business Overview

10.24.3 Stoneriver Digital Insurance Platform Introduction

10.24.4 Stoneriver Revenue in Digital Insurance Platform Business (2015-2020)

10.24.5 Stoneriver Recent Development

13.25 RGI

10.25.1 RGI Company Details

10.25.2 RGI Business Overview

10.25.3 RGI Digital Insurance Platform Introduction

10.25.4 RGI Revenue in Digital Insurance Platform Business (2015-2020)

10.25.5 RGI Recent Development

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

