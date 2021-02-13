Powder Coating Industry report indicates Industrial Forecast, Growth Rate & Market Share 2026 | COVID19 Impact Analysis | InForGrowth

The report titled “Powder Coating Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2021-2026)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Powder Coating market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Powder Coating industry. Growth of the overall Powder Coating market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2026, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Powder Coating Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Powder Coating industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Powder Coating market in 2021.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands)

PPG Industries

Inc. (US)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (US)

Axalta Coating Systems (US)

The Valspar Corporation (US)

Asian Paints Limited (India)

Somar Corporation (Japan)

Kansai Paint Co.

Ltd. (Japan)

Jotun A/S (Norway)

Berger Paints India Limited (India). Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Powder Coating market is segmented into

Thermoset

Thermoplastic Based on Application Powder Coating market is segmented into

Electrostatic Spray

Fluidized Bed