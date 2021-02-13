Global Dermal Grafts Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2026

Dermal grafting is the procedure in which the part of the skin is replaced with the skin from other parts of the body. A dermal graft is used to replace damaged or missing skin or to provide a temporary wound covering. Dermal grafting is performed or recommended for skin infections, injury, deep burns, skin cancer, pressure ulcers and reconstructive surgeries. There are two types of skin grafts Viz. the split-level thickness and full thickness. Split-level thickness includes removal of dermal and epidermal layers of the skin and full-thickness grafts involve removal of muscles and blood vessels. Patients with deeper tissue loss need a full-thickness skin graft to cover the wound. This requires an entire thickness of skin from the donor site, not just the top two layers.

Dermal grafts market is driven by rise in the incidence of burns, accidents and surgeries requiring removal of skin. In addition factors such as skin loss due to cancer and infection are boosting the demand for dermal grafts. According to Skin Cancer Foundation, each year over 5.4 Mn cases of non-melanoma skin cancer are reported and over 3.3 Mn people are treated for the same in the U.S. Furthermore, technological advances in dermatomes such as electric and air dermatomes, increased accuracy and control by using exchangeable blades are the factors expected to bolster skin grafts market over the forecast period. However, complications of dermal grafts such as infection, pain, high cost of the procedure, and tissue rejection are some of the factors hindering the growth of the global dermal grafts market.

Dermal grafts market segmented on the basis of equipment, graft type, thickness, application, equipment and end-user

Based on equipment, skin grafts market is segmented into

Dermatomes

Knives Dermatomes

Electric Dermatomes

General Surgical Instruments

Consumables

Air Dermatomes

Based on graft type, dermal grafts market segmented into

Autologous

Isogenic

Allogeneic

Xenogeneic

Prosthetic

Based on thickness, dermal grafts market is segmented into

Split Thickness

Full Thickness

Composite Graft

Based on application, dermal grafts market is segmented into

Burns

Extensive Wound

Skin Cancer

Infection

Others

Based on end-user, dermal grafts market is segmented into

Hospitals

Dermatology Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Considering the several factors that are impacting the growth of dermal grafts, the dermal grafts market is expected to grow at significant CAGR. According to WHO, over 96% of the fatal fire-related deaths have occurred in the low and middle-income countries whereas in the high-income countries have less likely deaths due to burns. Global issues such as fire accidents and burns have a major impact on growth of dermal grafts market over the forecast period. Market is mainly driven by increasing adoption of the dermal grafts globally due to increasing socioeconomic status. Development of health care accessibility and infrastructure expected to fuel the hospital end user segment in the global skin grafts market. Market players globally adopting innovation in grafting technologies to increase their market share. In addition, acquisitions, mergers are key strategies adopted by market players. For instance, in August 2016, Mallinckrodt plc., a leading speciality pharmaceutical company, acquired Stratatech Corporation, a privately held regenerative medicine company focused on the development of unique, proprietary skin substitute products, such as stratagrafs regenerative skin tissue and a technology platform for genetically enhanced skin tissues. Similarly, in 2014, Organogenesis Inc., a commercial leader in the field of regenerative medicine has acquired the Dermagraft assets (human fibroblast-derived dermal substitute) from Shire plc.

Geographically, dermal grafts market has been segmented into following regions viz. North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounts for the significant market share owing to favourable reimbursement policies and higher healthcare expenditure. Adaptation of new technologies and increased skin related diseases are boosting the North America dermal grafts market. Europe dermal grafts market driven by large disposable income and rising awareness of newer technologies in dermal grafting among key stakeholders. Asia Pacific region is projected to have the fastest growth and is expected to lead by growing economies such as India and China. The Middle East & Africa market is led by the gulf nations particularly Saudi Arabia and UAE. The regions of Africa are expected to show minimal growth rate due to poor healthcare infrastructure and market penetration.

Some of the players in dermal grafts market include Organogenesis, Inc. (U.S.), Stratatech Corp. (U.S), Avita Medical (U.K.), ConvaTec Group plc. (U.K.), Coloplast (Denmark), B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG (B.Braun Melsungen AG) (Germany), Medtronic (Stratatech Corporation) (U.S.), Zimmer Biomet. (U.S.), Nouvag AG (Switzerland), Tissue Regenix Group PLC (U.K), and Allergan Plc (Ireland)

In February 2017, Allergan plc, acquired LifeCell Corporation, a leading regenerative medicine company. LifeCell Corporation portfolio include, alloderm, a human allograft tissue matrix used in breast reconstruction post-mastectomy, and revolve, a single use high-volume fat grafting device used in plastic and reconstructive procedures. Additionally, LifeCell markets strattice, porcine based tissue matrix used in complex abdominal wall repair and for the surgical repair of damaged or ruptured soft tissue.

In January 2016, Integra LifeSciences Corporation’s omnigraft dermal regeneration matrix received new indication from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) to treat certain diabetic foot ulcers

