Global Smart Waste Management Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025

The sudden challenges created by the ongoing COVID-19 are captured effectively to exhibit the long term growth projections in the MRFR report on Global Smart Waste Management Market. The growth sectors of the Global Smart Waste Management Market are identified with precision for a better growth perspective.

The global smart waste management market can expect growth by an impressive 18.6% % CAGR during the forecast period by 2025. With this, the market’s valuation can scale a valuation of USD 7,877 Million by 2025, asserts Market Research Future (MRFR) in a detailed study.

Market Key Trends & Challenges

Factors such as rapid urbanization, growing economy, and changing lifestyles have been responsible for the growth of the global smart waste management market. As it is known that smart waste management is the process where collecting, transporting, and disposing of is included and the waste material is smartly handled efficiently with minimum impact on the environment. The use of smart bins or smart trashes for the collection of waste material and garbage monitoring system helps waste management authorities to manage waste material effectively. Therefore, the mounting number of smart city initiatives and the proliferation of sensor technology are yet other substantial factors responsible for the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Other factors, such as the cumulative sales of electric vehicles, have almost reached 50% of the total sales. Along with these initiatives, such as to reduce air pollution and consumption of fossil fuels, there is an ever-increasing requirement for lowering and better managing the overall waste production especially in a smart city.

On the other hand, landfilling and waste incineration activities have been the main methods of waste disposal in cities in the recent. The smart waste management products, such as IoT-based smart bins, facilitate sorting waste into biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste in a superior manner through the smart waste segregation process, which is driving the market, is a positive way. Smart cities are also feasible to be connected through sensors and high-speed data connectivity.

On the flip side, the factor of lack of efficient connectivity can easily restrain the growth of the smart waste management market. The waste management network hence requires an extensive network coverage and high bandwidth to meet the required data rates and minute coverage needed by IoT sensors of the future.

Segmental Analysis of Market

The global smart waste management market is also studied on segmentation, which is taken place according to the component, type of waste, method, and application.

In terms of component: Hardware, software, and services are the segments. The hardware segment occupied the highest market share, with a market value of USD 1,121.3 million in 2018. As the hardware is used for smart waste management it includes sensors such as Radio Frequency Identification Reader (RFID) sensors and ultrasonic sensors, which is making smart waste products more reliable than previous.

The services segment can also accomplish the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the ever-increasing demand for various organizations to conform with different rules and regulations implemented by the government for smart waste management.

In terms of waste: Solid, exceptional, and e-waste are the segments. The substantial segment occupied the largest market share in 2018. Now, factors such as rapid urbanization, increasing economic growth, and a rising population have resulted in high solid waste generation. Even the use of smart waste management system for solid waste helps waste management authorities to manage the waste efficiently. However, the e-waste segment is probable to register the highest CAGR during the assessment period.

Regional Framework

Regionally, the smart waste management market has been alienated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Among these, the region of North America had been the second-largest market since 2018 in terms of market share, whereas now it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.8%. The factors that contribute to the growth of the smart waste management market are upward investments and developments related to waste management technology in the region by key market players. Besides, the US is one of the original adopters of wireless technology used for waste management.

Key Market Players

The high-flying players operating in the smart waste management market are listed as Waste Management, Inc.(US), IBM Corporation (US), Urbiotica (Spain), Bigbelly, Inc. (US), Pepperl+Fuchs Group (Germany), OnePlus Systems Inc(US), Covanta (US), Ecube Labs Co., Ltd.(South Korea), SAP SE (Germany), and Enevo (Finland).

