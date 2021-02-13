Global Thermal Underwear Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2024

The global Thermal Underwear Market Share is anticipated to be driven by the increasing awareness of product type such as tops, bottoms, and set. Adoption of thermal products by the consumers is one of the major drivers for this market. Mass market penetration is leading to introduction of new products and their retail across various regions. High focus on Research & Development has led to innovations and in the product line which has fueled up the market share of thermal underwear in global market. Additionally, the advancement in product development coupled with the technological advancements is one of the significant reasons for the increasing growth of thermal underwear market during the review period of 2017-2023.

Thermal underwear also called long underwear or long johns is a modern vocabulary, relative than ordinary underwear to keep warm, normal to thin, and lightweight underwear. Thermal wear come under the others category of the innerwear/undergarments which also include socks, leggings, sports & leisure wear, and nightwear.

Other categories include men’s inners, women’s inners and kid’s inners. It is made from cotton or cotton-polyester-blend fabric with a box weave texture, flannel but mainly the union suit. However, many new varieties are made from polyester including capilene fabric. Also, wool-blends or 100% wool such as merino or other high-quality wool is used to make thermal underwear.

Downstream Market Analysis:

Globalization and urbanization are major driving force for this market, furthermore popularity of thermal garments is also encouraging the growth of the market. The rising demand of thermal garments is expected to play a significant role in the growth of thermal underwear market during the forecast period. Additionally, the advancement in product development coupled with the technological advancements is one of the significant reasons for the increasing growth of thermal underwear market during the review period of 2017-2023. Additionally, thermal underwear varieties are also expected to gain popularity due to changing weather conditions as well as it helps in keeping body warm even in extreme cold weather which is also encouraging the growth of thermal underwear market.

Market Segmentation:

Global thermal underwear market is segmented by gender, product type, distribution channel and region

Competitive Analysis:

The major key players in thermal underwear market are:

Adidas Group (Europe)

Calvin Klein (U.S.)

Giorgio Armani S.p.A. (Europe)

Hanesbrands Inc. (U.S.)

Jockey International (U.S.)

L.Bean, Inc. (U.S.)

Fruit of the loom (U.S.)

Our team of researchers are studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.

