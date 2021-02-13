Global Cycling Helmet Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2024

Cycling helmets are personal protective equipment for the prevention of head injuries. There are different types of helmets such as road, sports, and MTB helmets, depending on the application.

There are various safety standards in different countries for cycle riders. Thus, the presence of safety regulations and laws concerning helmets is expected to fuel the growth of the market for cycling helmets. Moreover, the increased number of cycles on the road has led to a high accident rate which has influenced the sales of cycling helmets across the globe. Also, with the increasing popularity of professional cycle racing, the sales of cycling helmets are expected to rise during the forecast period.

The Global Cycling Helmet Market Analysis is estimated to be valued at USD 1,118.7 Million by 2024 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.35% during the forecast period.

Key Findings of the Study:

The Global Cycling Helmet Market is projected to reach USD 1,118.8 Million by 2024 at a 35% CAGR during the review period of 2019 to 2024.

Europe accounted for the largest market share in 2018, with France being the major contributor to the growth of the regional market.

The road helmets segment is projected to dominate the global cycling helmet market, by type, during the forecast

The global cycling helmet market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

By type, the market has been divided into road helmets, sports helmets, and MTB helmets. The road helmets segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018. Stringent regulations mandating the use of helmets in daily transportation in most countries have boosted the growth of the segment. Moreover, regulations for helmet manufacturers to offer lighter and safer products will drive the growth of the segment. However, the sports helmets segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growing trend of sports activities, especially in developing countries, is driving the growth of the segment.

Based on application, the global cycling helmet market has been classified as daily transportation and sports/adventure. The daily transportation segment accounted for the larger market share in 2018. The increasing number of accidents and government mandates for the use of cycling helmets for on-road cyclers is driving the growth of this segment. However, the increasing popularity of adventure sports is expected to propel the growth of the sports/adventure segment in the coming years. Thus, the sports/adventure segment is projected to exhibit the higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Players

Market Research Future recognizes Polisport Plásticos SA (Portugal), Vista Outdoor Operations LLC (US), Specialized Bicycle Components (US), Dorel Sports (Canada), Uvex Sports (Germany), Trek Bicycle Corporation (US), MET-Helmets (Italy), Limar Srl (Italy), Orbea (Spain), SCOTT Sports SA. (Switzerland), and KASK S.p.a. (Italy), Merida & Centurion Germany GmbH (Germany), Giant Manufacturing Co., Ltd (China), Amer Sports (Finland), POC Sweden AB (Sweden), Urge Bike Products (France), and LAS helmets (Italy) as the key players in the global cycling helmet market.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global cycling helmet market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa. As per MRFR analysis, Europe dominated the market, accounting for the largest share, in 2018. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.95% during the assessment period. The North American market accounted for the second-largest market share in 2018. The market in North America is estimated to reach USD 347.1 million by the end of 2024, with the US being the leading country-level market.

