Global Embedded Technology Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025

Embedded systems are combination of software and hardware run by a program or to perform set of functions within the devices or systems. Technological advancements and price drop in semiconductors are drivers of the global embedded system market. Assistance, control, and monitoring of operations of devices and machinery are applications of embedded systems. These systems enhance productivity. It aids in performance of task in short span with elated overall quality of device or equipment. Improved sales figure of media devices, such as smartphones, laptops, desktops, communications systems, and others is another major booster for the embedded systems market. The awaited launch of 5G can bolster the embedded system market expansion. On the other side, the prices fluctuations of semiconductors can hinder the expansion of the embedded system market. Intervention of internet of things and artificial intelligence are causing disruption in embedded systems, which can favor their market as convenience remains top parameter to decide on purchase, for end-users. Smart city plans and initiatives by governments, across the globe, and especially in APAC are likely to encourage the growth of the market.

Market Research Future (MRFR), a market research firm growing expeditiously, studied the global embedded systems market deploying modern, fail-safe methodologies. MRFR findings state that the global market of embedded system is expected to surge at 5.8% CAGR and value at USD 291.25 Bn by 2025. MRFR studied the worldwide embedded system market by microcontroller performance, functionality, type, and application. Hardware and software are major types of embedded systems. However, based on microcontroller performance, embedded system can be categorized as medium-scale embedded systems, small-scale embedded systems, and large-scale embedded systems. By functionality, the market has been segmented into stand-alone embedded systems, real-time embedded systems, mobile embedded systems, and networked embedded systems. The choice of embedded systems by enterprises depends on the intended work. Embedded system are applied across industries, such as telecommunication, automotive, industrial, healthcare, military & aerospace, consumer electronics, and others

The reliable regional insights offered on the global embedded system market by MRFR aid investors identify potential revenue pockets across the globe. Embedded system market is likely to be at the forefront in the global market. Continuous upgradations of technologies and hefty investment made by regional players are expected to prompt the expansion of embedded market in North America. In Europe, the presence of reputed embedded system developers are expected to cause significant rise in the regional market valuation. The upscaling demand for effective management solutions by the IT sector can also prompt Europe embedded system market growth. In APAC, rapid urbanization and industrial revolutions are primary cause for the expansion of the embedded system market. The surge in smart appliances ownership and the expansion of consumer electronics industry can spur APAC embedded system market.

MRFR’s skilled analysts studied certain reputed players of the embedded system market. They are; Intel Corporation (US), Atmel Corporation (US), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), Texas Instruments (US), Microsoft Corporation (US), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), Samsung Electronics Corporation (South Korea), Kontron AG (Germany), Analog Devices Inc.(US), ARM Limited (UK), Advantech Co., Ltd. (Taiwan), Microchip Technology Inc. (US), Fujitsu Limited (Japan), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), and Xilinx, Inc. (US). These companies were identified by their origin and mainstream products. Key players are coming up with more effective innovations. High investment in R&D and affordable product portfolio are providing thrust to the expansion of the worldwide market of global embedded system market. Other effective plans adopted by embedded system marketers are mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and other type of deals are also likely to cushion the growth of the global embedded system market.

