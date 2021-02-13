Global Mouth Fresheners Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2024

In the global market, there are a variety of mouth fresheners available for consumers and demands for mouth fresheners rely on the preference of consumers based on product type, flavor, size & quality of the product. Due to this, established market players are providing huge number of options for consumers to choose mouth fresheners according to their requirements. There are different types of mouth fresheners available in market such as mouth sprays, flavored candies, breath strips, chewing gums, mouth wash and many more. A wide range of flavors such as mint, menthol, fruit flavors, chocolate, and spices & herbs are also added to the mouth fresheners to give an appeal to the products. For the consumers prefer low sugar or sugar-less products, sugar-free mouth fresheners are available in market.

Global Mouth Fresheners Market is projected to grow with a significant growth rate of 7.1% from 2019 to 2024 and reach a market value of USD 2.2 billion by the end of 2024. The consumption of tobacco & alcohol along with smocking is increasing leading to the oral health disorders such as stained teeth, plaque, bad odor, oral infection and mouth sores. The abovementioned factor is highly influencing the consumers towards buying mouth fresheners, which is further boosting the market growth globally.

The global mouth fresheners market has been segmented on the basis of type, category, distribution channel, and region.

Based on type, the global mouth fresheners market has been segmented into mouth sprays, flavored candies, breath strips, chewing gums, and others.

Based on category, the global mouth fresheners market has been segmented into sugar-free and conventional.

On the basis of distribution channel, the global mouth fresheners market has been bifurcated into store-based and non-store-based.

Latest Industry Updates

March 2018: Ferrero has launched Tik Tak’s first gum product to the US in early 2018. Tik Tak gum fresh mint won The Most Innovative Product award in gum and mint category in Sweet & Snacks Expo in 2017.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the Global Mouth Fresheners Market are Nestlé (Switzerland), Ferrero (Italy), Perfetti Van Melle Group B.V. (Italy), Cipla Inc. (India), Mondelēz International (US), Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US), Harsh Nutricare (India), Mars Incorporated (US), Ferndale Confectionery Pty Ltd. (Australia), Haribo GmbH & Co. Kg (Germany), Leaf Holland B.V. (Sweden), Zed Candy (Ireland), The PUR Company Inc. (Canada), Hager Worldwide. (US), INVENTZ Lifesciences (India).

Regional Analysis

The global mouth fresheners market has been segmented, by region, into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world.

The mouth fresheners market in Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest rate from 2019 to 2024. Increasing awareness of people towards maintaining oral hygeine is expected to make the mouth freshenrs industry a lucrative market during the forecast period. The companies are offering mouth fresheners with different forms, varities of flavoures, and attactive colors, which is further boosting the sale of the products and helping in the regional market growth.

The North American mouth fresheners market is expected to dominate during the forecast period. North America is the largest market for gum, mint and breathes fresheners. With the increasing rate of smoking and alcohol consumtion among consumers, the demand for mouth fresheners is also rising gradually and further driving the market growth. Easy availability of mouth fresheners in both online and offline retail stores is another factor helping to boost the regional growth of mouth fresheners.

