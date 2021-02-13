Global Phosgene Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2022

About Phosgene

Phosgene or phosgene gas (COC12) is a colorless chemical compound with a pungent odor. It is produced by the chemical reaction of chlorine (CI) and carbon monoxide (CO). Phosgene is widely used for deriving numerous chemical compounds that are further used in various industrial end-user applications.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global phosgene market to grow at a CAGR of 5.25% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global phosgene market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

APAC

Europe

North America

ROW

Technavio’s report, Global Phosgene Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

BASF

Covestro

Huntsman International

Shandong Tianan Chemicals

VanDeMark Chemical

Wanhua Chemical Group

Market driver

Increasing demand for bedding and furniture

Market challenge

Safe transportation of hazardous chemicals

Market trend

Increasing production capacities of TDI and MDI

Key questions answered in this report

What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

