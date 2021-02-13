Global Emotion Detection And Recognition Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2017-2023

In this rapidly changing world of technology, emotion detection and recognition market is projected to show major growth prospects during the forecast period. Due to technological advancements, there is increasing adoption of emotion detection and recognition applications on a wider platform.

As compared to other regions, the emotion detection and recognition market in North America is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. U.S and Canada are anticipated to drive the growth of emotion detection and recognition market. This is owing to the presence of large number of established players in that region. Huge governmental investments in security and increased public awareness are major factors driving the market growth of emotion detection and recognition market.

In addition to this the region also has a well-established infrastructure which allows higher penetration of devices which ultimately provides high speed connectivity and is expected to be a major factor for the growth of emotion detection and recognition market.

The emotion detection and recognition market is growing rapidly over 39% of CAGR and is expected to reach at approx. USD 65 billion by the end of forecast period.

The essential areas where emotion detection and recognition are projected to gain traction include entertainment (signifcantly gaming), healthcare (various types of diagnostics), transportation (autonomous cars), and retail (to enhance customer experience).

These advanced solutions capture and examine the human emotions from numerous sources, where the human voice functions as one of the major ones. Emotion recognition capabilities are required to generate marketing insights, support natural, and efficient human-computer interaction, help to discover entertainment content across large repositories and playlists, enable effective eLearning through e-tutors, and many more. For instance, Amazon’s Alexa team invested in research to analyze the sound of users’ voices to identify their mood or emotional state.

This could let Amazon personalize and enhance consumer experiences, result in longer conversations with the AI assistant, and even pave the way to Alexa answering to queries based on consumer emotional state or perusing voice recordings to diagnose disease. Moreover, the iPhone X smartphone has features related to emotion recognition that is revolutionary. These aspects will eventually impact all user-facing technologies in business enterprises, as well as in the military, government, medicine, and other fields. Out of the box, this Kinect-like component drives Apple’s Face ID security system, which substitutes the fingerprint-centric Touch ID of current iPhones, including the iPhone 8.

The prominent players in the emotion detection and recognition market are – Affectiva (U.S.), Emotient, An Apple Company (U.S.), Eyeris (U.S.), Kairos Ar. Inc. (U.S.), Noldus (Netherlands), nViso. (Switzerland), Realeyes (U.K.), Sightcorp (Netherlands), Sentiance (Belgium), and Skybiometry (Lithuania) among others.

