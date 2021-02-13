Iron Ore Market Supply-Demand, Industry Research and End User Analysis, Outlook 2026 | COVID19 Impact Analysis | InForGrowth

The report titled “Iron Ore Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2021-2026)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Iron Ore market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Iron Ore industry. Growth of the overall Iron Ore market has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2026, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Iron Ore Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Iron Ore industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Iron Ore market in 2021.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

Vale SA

Metso

Arya Group

CAP Group

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional

Australasian Resources

Rio Tinto

BHP Billiton

Fortescue Metals Group

Atlas Iron

Gerdau

Baotou Iron & Steel

Arrium (SIMEC)

BC Iron

National Iranian Steel

Cleveland-Cliffs

LKAB

Kemira

Market by Component

Hematite

Magnetite

Others

Market by Shape

Iron Ore Fines

Iron Ore Pellets

Market by Application

Steel

Chemical Industry

Market by Application

Steel

Chemical Industry

Others.

