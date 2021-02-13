Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Atos Syntel, Oracle, IBM

Latest released the research study on Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics. The study covers emerging player’s data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Atos Syntel (United States),Tech Mahindra (India),SAP (Germany),Samsung (South Korea),Oracle (United States),Mindtree (India),XPO Logistics (United States),Logitech (Switzerland),IBM (United States),Hexaware Technologies (India).

Definition:

Over the past few decades, the increasing adoption of logistics solutions led to the demand for digital transformation spending in logistics. It is defined as the transformation towards smart logistics by grasping technologies including platforms, new leadership, data-driven services, and organizational setups and open innovation to create customer value, innovation and sustainability. By enabling technologies including, IoT, robotics, data analytics, into specialized applications for the logistic sectors. Logistics connect and link the world and bridges the gaps the leaders across all sectors are coping with the implications of these transformations for their organizations, moreover the consumer become more used to digital services, to receive the same quality and flexibility of services is booming the demand for it in the market.

Market Drivers:

Associated Population Growth and Increase In The Number Of People In Emerging Markets Who Are Now Able To Access Global Markets

Great Demand for Warehouse Management Systems and Transport Management Systems

Speedy Pace Due To Increasing Digitization and Rising Use of Internet

Market Trend:

The Trend for Adding Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence Techniques to Data Analytics Can Deliver Truly Dynamic Routing

The Internet of Things Has Been Supported By Recent Advances In Cloud Computing

Restraints::

High Initial Investment and Maintenance Cost

The Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Hardware, Software, Services), Application (3PL, Warehouse), Services (Consulting, Integration, Operation & Maintenance), IT Equipment (Enterprise Servers, Client Machines), Device (RFID Readers, Real-time Location System (RTLS), Barcode Scanners, Barcode Printers, Others), Deployment (Cloud-based, On-premise), System (Conveyors, Automated Storage and Retrieval System (ASRS), Automatic Sorters, Automated Guided Vehicle (AGV), Others), End User (B2B (LSP, Carriers, CEP), B2C), Technologies (Data Analytics, Cloud, Blockchain, Autonomous Vehicle, Others)

Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.

Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market:?

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics

Chapter 4: Presenting the Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2021-2026).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Finally, Digital Transformation Spending in Logistics Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.

