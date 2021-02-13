Global Sheet Face Mask Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2024

Global Sheet Face Mask Market is projected to reach a valuation of USD 4.25 billion by 2023, according to the new report by Market Research Future (MRFR). It is set to grow further, reaching the valuation of USD 1.92 billion in 2018 and is bound to grow at an impressive CAGR of 9% from 2018 to 2023 (forecast period). The growth can be credited to the expanding global population coupled with the growth in demand for beauty and cosmetics products.

Key Players

Lancome Paris, DECLEOR Paris, Estee Lauder, Kracie Holdings Ltd., BioRepublic Skin Care, Sephora Inc., 3LAB Inc., Innisfree Corporation, Star Skin Beauty Group AG, The Face Shop, Yunos Co. Ltd., Boss Biological Technique Ltd., Tonymoly Co. Ltd., ES Cosmetics are few players in the sheet face mask market.

Segmentation

The Global Sheet Face Mask Market is segmented, based on product type, application and distribution channel.

Depending the product type, the market can be segmented into non-woven, cotton, hydrogel and charcoal. The non-woven fabric product is cost-effective and some ability to moisturize the skin. The market for non-woven fabric is expanding at a steady rate on account of its quick drying nature along with low sticking capacity.

The application-wise segments in the global market are anti-wrinkle, moisturizing and multifunctional.

The distribution channels in the global sheet face mask market are store-based, supermarkets & hypermarkets, convenience stores and non-store-based. The store-based segment formed the major part of the total sheet face mask market. However, the non-store-based segment is expanding at the fastest growth rate.

Regional Analysis

At a global level, the sheet face mask market in the Asia Pacific expanded into the largest market and is also growing at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The reason behind the stupendous market performance in Asia Pacific could be the strong presence of prominent and well-established manufacturing utilities combined with upcoming technological developments. In addition, countries in the region like South Korea and China have contributed massively to the growth of the sheet face masks market in the region.

