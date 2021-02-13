Global Bisphenol A Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

According to the MRFR analysis, the Global Bisphenol A Market is expected to register a CAGR of ~5.16%. The global market in 2018 was valued at ~USD 18.1 billion.

Bisphenol A commonly known as BPA is a widely used chemical to produce polycarbonate plastics and epoxy resin. Due to high strength and high thermal stability, BPA-based products are useful in indoor applications and consumer products. For instance, polycarbonate plastics are widely used in plastic containers, tableware, toys, medical devices, and electronic equipment. The market growth is mainly attributed due to the rising demand for sustainable and energy-efficient materials in the automotive, electronics, and other end-use industries.

GET FREE SAMLE REPORT : https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8317

The steady demand for bisphenol A is witnessed across Asia-Pacific in the expanding electronics and automotive industries.

Raw Materials

Industrially, the compound is synthesized by the condensation reaction in between phenol and propanone(acetone) in the presence of HCl (catalyst) and methyl mercaptan (promotor).

Also Read: https://cmfemarket.wordpress.com/2020/12/28/bisphenol-a-market-share-research-size-growth-trends-demand-industry-analysis-key-player-profile-and-regional-outlook-by-2025/

SEGMENTATION

By Application

Polycarbonate Plastics

Epoxy Resins

Others

By End-Use Industry

Electronics

Automotive

Paints & Coatings

Medical

Packaging

Others

Also Read: https://topsitenet.com/article/654912-bisphenol-a-market-demand-industry-analysis-and-segments-by-2025/

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Also Read: https://www.pressnews.biz/@taursuraj56/covid-19-impact-on-honey-market-global-demand-and-industry-trend-by-2023-yd8jd5rdp8kp

REGIONAL ANALYSIS

Asia-Pacific: Asia-Pacific held the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market during the forecast period. This is largely attributed to the increasing industrialization in the region. The expanding electronics and automotive industries are contributing to the regional market growth. Additionally, the increasing disposable income coupled with rising demand for brown and white goods in China, India, and other South-East Asian countries is further propelling the demand in the region. Besides, the region also has a large presence of key players such as Blue Star, Mitsui Chemicals, Teijin, and LG Chem.

China: The leading country-level market in Asia-Pacific owing to significant export of electronics in the country. Additionally, the increasing production and sale of automobiles in the country are further augmenting the regional market growth. According to the Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d’Automobiles (OICA), the total motor vehicle production in Q4 2016 was 28,118,794 and it reached up to 29,015,434 in Q4 2017. Thus, contributing the BPA demand in automobile industries.

India: India following China is rapidly emerging as a major electronics hub in the region. According to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) report, the appliance and consumer electronics (ACE) industry are expected to register a

ALSO READ: https://ello.co/taursuraj55/post/lorzy8srnfcyqzjfmby1ta

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRENT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/