Global Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market Production, Capacity, Revenue, Price, Gross Margin Analysis And Forecast 2023

The Global Surgical Drapes and Gowns anticipated to have held a market value of USD 2.23 billion in the year 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. Surgical drapes and surgical gowns are used during surgery to maintain sterile surgical field and reduce the risk of contamination and prevention of surgical site infection. Surgical drapes and surgical gowns are used by patients and healthcare professional such as, nurses and doctors. Hospitals, clinics and ambulatory surgical centers are the major end user of the surgical drapes and surgical gowns products. Similarly, According to Public Health England, during 2016 to 2017 around 139,691 procedures were performed in NHS based hospitals in England and about 1,635 surgical site infections (SSIs) detected during the same period.
Increasing number of surgeries in healthcare settings and high incidences of hospital-acquired infections are expected to drive the growth of market. According to Healthcare Cost and Utilization Project, in 2014 were 11.5 million surgical procedures did in ambulatory surgical setting whereas, 10.3 million surgical procedures performed in hospitals. On other hand, reuse of surgical drapes and gowns in developing regions can restrain the market growth over the assessment period.
Regional Analysis:
Geographically, the Americas is expected to dominate the global surgical drapes and gowns market owing to the presence of well-established players and increasing surgical procedures. Europe is expected to hold the second largest position in the global surgical drapes and gowns market. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market. Furthermore, the Middle East and Africa region is expected to account for the least market share in the global surgical drapes and gowns market.
Segmentation:
The Global Surgical Drapes and Gowns Market has been segmented into type, usage pattern, and end user.
Based on type, market is segmented into surgical drapes and surgical gowns. The surgical drapes segment is expected to account for the largest share and fastest growing segment of the global market in 2017.
Based on usage pattern, market is segmented into disposable surgical drapes & gowns and reusable surgical drapes & gowns. The surgical drapes segment is expected to account for the largest share segment of the market in 2017.
Based on end user, has been segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and others. The hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share segment of the global market in 2017.
Key Players:
Some of the prominent players in the global surgical drapes and gowns market are Halyard Health (US), Cardinal Health (US), 3M (US), Mölnlycke Health Care (Sweden), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), STERIS Corporation (US), Paul Hartmann AG (Germany), Pacon Manufacturing (US), Medica Europe B.V. (The Netherlands), and Guardian (US).
