Global Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brakes Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2026

Global Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brakes Market was valued at US$ XX in 2017 and is expected to reach US$ XX by 2026, at a CAGR of XX% during a forecast period.

Increasing demand for high performance and luxury vehicles across the globe is estimated to drive the growth of the automotive carbon ceramic brakes market. Benefits of lightweight, high-friction, high-performance Carbon-Carbon composites in brake applications and therefore adapted the material. Passengerâ€™s vehicle sales increased 21 percent year-on-year in April-November 2016. Innovation is likely to intensify among engine technology & alternative fuels factors to impact more on the growth of Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brakes Market.

Based on the Sales Channel, OEMs segment is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period. OEMs have adapted to changing regional and segment patterns of supply and demand with respect to their production and supply base footprints, supply chains, and product portfolios. OEM suppliers playing an increasingly important role in the business systems of todayâ€™s global economy. More connectivity, are focused on active safety and ease of use, and are increasingly using digital sources by OEM manufacturers. OEM are adding more value in alternative powertrain technologies and in innovative solutions for active safety and infotainment. In Vehicle type, Passenger Vehicle is also expected to lead the market growth.

The report provides details list of drivers and restraints of the market, which are influencing the market growth.

Major driving factors of the gas charged shock absorbers are increased due to performance of vehicles equipped with automotive carbon ceramic brakes is getting boosted, making these brakes a must-have for high-performance cars. Ongoing deployment of carbon ceramic brakes by various manufacturers of luxury and premium cars are major factors driving growth of the global automotive carbon ceramic Brakes market. Increasing demand from passenger and commercial vehicle. Increasing R&D activities by major players for development of cost effective product is expected to create new opportunities. OEMs developing alternative powertrain technologies, suppliers will likely provide more of the value-added content per car. Changing technology and relative high competition will act as a restraint to the market.

In terms of region, Asia pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the market during the forecast period. The Asia-Pacific region is home to some 3.9 billion people representing just over half of the world’s population and implementing stringent quality-improvement processes and driving a multi-year frontline sales transformation to improve customer satisfaction and sales performance. Increase in regulations with respect to environmental and safety standards will raise costs but also increase complexity, and the low-cost customer segment remains a hearty subset of the burgeoning auto marketplace. Population with enormous projected growth has important implications in terms of economic development, Asia-Pacificâ€™s contribution to world vehicle sales increased from 15.9% in 2000 to 47.6% in 2013. This was largely due to the rapid pace of growth seen in the developing economies in China, India, and Indonesia.

The report includes a detailed study of Porterâ€™s Five Forces model to analyze the different factors affecting the growth of the market. Moreover, the study also covers a market attractiveness analysis, brand portfolio expansion, mergers, collaborations, joint ventures, acquisitions, PESTLE analysis, Value Chain Analysis, and SWOT analysis.

Scope of the Report for Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brakes Market

Global Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brakes Market, by Type

Single Disc Brake

Multiple Disc Brake

Global Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brakes Market, by Sales Channel

OEMs

Aftermarket

Global Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brakes Market, by Vehicle type

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brakes Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Key Players Operating in Automotive Carbon Ceramic Brakes Market

Brembo SGL Carbon Ceramic Brakes

Surface Transforms

Carbon Ceramics

Rotora

Akebono Brake Industry

Fusion Brakes

EBC Brakes

TPM Products, Inc.

Wilwood Engineering

Baer

SGL Group

