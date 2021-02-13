Global Open Stack Services Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2026

OpenStack is a free and open-source software platform for cloud computing, mostly deployed as infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), whereby virtual servers and other resources are made available to customers.
Scope of the Report:
The global Open Stack Services market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.
The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.
North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Open Stack Services.
Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.
This report studies the Open Stack Services market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Open Stack Services market by product type and applications/end industries.
Market Segment by Companies, this report covers
Rackspace
Red Hat
Dell
HP
IBM
Cisco
Mirantis
Canonical
SUSE
Awnix
Big Switch Networks
CloudBolt Software
Huawei Enterprise
Inspur
Internap
Nexenta
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Solution
Service
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Government
IT
Telecommunication
Academic & Research
BFSI
Retail
E-Commerce