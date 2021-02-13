We hope to finish our markups in committee this week and then send it to the budget committee next week for them to work their will on it, then to the rules committee

At least six people have died and dozens were injured in a 133-vehicle pileup in Texas after a massive ice storm made the roads dangerously slick in the early hours Thursday morning, authorities said.

The first crash occurred around 6:15 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 35W in Fort Worth. Vehicles, including 18-wheelers and passenger cars, skidded off the road and continued to crash into each other as the pileup grew.

“The scene we saw today is really, probably, unlike anything any of us have seen, and we pray to God we never see it again. Our hearts, our thoughts, our prayers go out to everyone negatively affected by this tragic incident,” Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes told FOX 4 News.

The $1,400 pandemic relief payments that President Joe Biden advocated for are one baby step closer to reaching Americans in need.

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/manchester-city-vs-tottenham-hotspur-live-stream-reddit-free-160863569/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/manchester-city-vs-tottenham-hotspur-live-stream-reddit-160863572/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/livetvmanchester-city-vs-tottenham-hotspur-live-stream-reddit-160863573/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/man-city-vs-tottenham-live-stream-reddit-free-hd-160863575/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/h2h-man-city-vs-tottenham-live-stream-reddit-160863579/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/matchthread-man-city-vs-tottenham-2021-live-stream-reddit-160863581/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/man-city-vs-tottenham-live-stream-reddit-epl-160863583/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/watch-man-city-vs-tottenham-live-streaming-reddit-160863587/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/man-city-vs-tottenham-live-stream-reddit-totalspotekstreams-160863593/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/man-city-vs-spurs-live-stream-reddit-160863603/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/livestreams-man-city-vs-spurs-live-stream-reddit-160863615/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/how-to-watch-man-city-vs-spurs-live-epl-free-stream-reddit-160863633/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/la-liga-match-barcelona-vs-alaves-live-stream-reddit-160863689/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/soccer_streams-barcelona-vs-alaves-live-stream-reddit-160863698/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/livtvbarcelona-vs-alaves-live-on-free-stream-reddit-160863704/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/camp-nou-barca-vs-alaves-live-stream-online-for-reddit-160863707/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/livetv-barca-vs-alaves-match-live-stream-reddit-h2h-160863709/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/how-to-watch-la-liga-barca-vs-alaves-live-stream-reddit-160863712/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/head2head-napoli-vs-juventus-live-stream-reddit-160863723/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/italian-napoli-vs-juventus-live-stream-reddit-160863730/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/crackstreams-napoli-vs-juventus-live-soccerstream-reddit-160863734/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/juventus-vs-napoli-live-stream-reddit-160863735/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/juventus-vs-napoli-live-stream-reddit-free-tv-160863740/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/matchthread-juventus-vs-napoli-live-stream-reddit-160863743/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/juventus-vs-napoli-live-stream-reddit-italian-serie-a-160863749/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/rr-spezia-vs-ac-milan-live-stream-how-to-watch-serie-a-online-160863761/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/spezia-vs-ac-milan-live-stream-reddit-watch-serie-a-online-160863765/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/livetv-spezia-vs-ac-milan-live-stream-reddit-160863769/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/italian-serie-a-milan-vs-spezia-live-stream-reddit-160863780/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/freestreams-milan-vs-spezia-live-stream-reddit-160863793/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/livetv-milan-vs-spezia-live-stream-free-soccer-reddit-160863794/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/how-to-watch-serie-a-milan-vs-spezia-live-stream-reddit-160863798/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/psg-vs-nice-live-stream-free-how-to-watch-ligue-1-online-160863806/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/league1-psg-vs-nice-live-buffstream-soccer-reddit-160863811/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/livetv-psg-vs-nice-live-stream-reddit-free-hd-tv-160863814/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/paris-saintgermain-vs-ogc-nice-live-stream-reddit-160863815/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/paris-saintgermain-vs-ogc-nice-live-stream-reddit-160863816/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/livestreams-psg-vs-nice-league-1-live-stream-reddit-free-160863822/

https://247sports.com/college/utah/board/102583/contents/psg-vs-nice-live-stream-reddit-predictions-team-news-ligue-1-160863825/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/manchester-city-vs-tottenham-hotspur-live-stream-reddit-free-160863569/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/manchester-city-vs-tottenham-hotspur-live-stream-reddit-160863572/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/livetvmanchester-city-vs-tottenham-hotspur-live-stream-reddit-160863573/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/man-city-vs-tottenham-live-stream-reddit-free-hd-160863575/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/h2h-man-city-vs-tottenham-live-stream-reddit-160863579/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/matchthread-man-city-vs-tottenham-2021-live-stream-reddit-160863581/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/man-city-vs-tottenham-live-stream-reddit-epl-160863583/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/watch-man-city-vs-tottenham-live-streaming-reddit-160863587/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/man-city-vs-tottenham-live-stream-reddit-totalspotekstreams-160863593/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/man-city-vs-spurs-live-stream-reddit-160863603/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/livestreams-man-city-vs-spurs-live-stream-reddit-160863615/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/how-to-watch-man-city-vs-spurs-live-epl-free-stream-reddit-160863633/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/la-liga-match-barcelona-vs-alaves-live-stream-reddit-160863689/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/soccer_streams-barcelona-vs-alaves-live-stream-reddit-160863698/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/livtvbarcelona-vs-alaves-live-on-free-stream-reddit-160863704/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/camp-nou-barca-vs-alaves-live-stream-online-for-reddit-160863707/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/livetv-barca-vs-alaves-match-live-stream-reddit-h2h-160863709/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/how-to-watch-la-liga-barca-vs-alaves-live-stream-reddit-160863712/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/head2head-napoli-vs-juventus-live-stream-reddit-160863723/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/italian-napoli-vs-juventus-live-stream-reddit-160863730/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/crackstreams-napoli-vs-juventus-live-soccerstream-reddit-160863734/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/juventus-vs-napoli-live-stream-reddit-160863735/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/juventus-vs-napoli-live-stream-reddit-free-tv-160863740/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/matchthread-juventus-vs-napoli-live-stream-reddit-160863743/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/juventus-vs-napoli-live-stream-reddit-italian-serie-a-160863749/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/rr-spezia-vs-ac-milan-live-stream-how-to-watch-serie-a-online-160863761/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/spezia-vs-ac-milan-live-stream-reddit-watch-serie-a-online-160863765/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/livetv-spezia-vs-ac-milan-live-stream-reddit-160863769/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/italian-serie-a-milan-vs-spezia-live-stream-reddit-160863780/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/freestreams-milan-vs-spezia-live-stream-reddit-160863793/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/livetv-milan-vs-spezia-live-stream-free-soccer-reddit-160863794/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/how-to-watch-serie-a-milan-vs-spezia-live-stream-reddit-160863798/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/psg-vs-nice-live-stream-free-how-to-watch-ligue-1-online-160863806/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/league1-psg-vs-nice-live-buffstream-soccer-reddit-160863811/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/livetv-psg-vs-nice-live-stream-reddit-free-hd-tv-160863814/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/paris-saintgermain-vs-ogc-nice-live-stream-reddit-160863815/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/paris-saintgermain-vs-ogc-nice-live-stream-reddit-160863816/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/livestreams-psg-vs-nice-league-1-live-stream-reddit-free-160863822/

https://247sports.com/high-school/mississippi/board/football-102607/contents/psg-vs-nice-live-stream-reddit-predictions-team-news-ligue-1-160863825/

The House Ways and Means Committee on Thursday evening voted to advance a large chunk of Biden’s proposed $1.9 trillion pandemic aid package — including the portion that would provide direct payments of $1,400 to most Americans. Here is the latest on what to know about the next round of stimulus checks.

PHOTO: STOCK PHOTO.

STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images

STOCK PHOTO/Getty Images

STOCK PHOTO.

Who could receive the $1,400 payments?

Many elements of the latest relief bill remain in flux as lawmakers mull over income thresholds.

The most recent version of the bill advanced by the Ways and Means Committee Thursday provides a $1,400 refundable tax credit that would go to individuals who made up to $75,000 and phase out completely when an individual’s income level reaches $100,000. For joint filers, this payment could be up to $2,800 and would phase out between $150,000 and $200,000.

The Treasury is directed to issue this credit as an advanced payment based on 2019 or 2020 tax returns and the department is asked to conduct outreach to non-filers to inform them how to file for their advance payment, according to the committee.

“Over the last two days, the Ways and Means Committee has considered aggressive, science-based solutions that will deliver the urgent relief our country so desperately needs,” Committee Chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., said in a statement Thursday evening applauding the group for advancing portions of the aid package. “From unemployment benefits to health care affordability, the work we’ve done is substantial, and it is exactly what the American people have been calling on us to do to meet this moment.”

The Ways and Means Committee’s advancement of the bill, however, is just one of many hurdles it has to pass before becoming law.

MORE: Unemployment rate dips to 6.3% as employers add 49,000 jobs last month

The income thresholds have been at the center of a heated debate as Republicans push for targeted aid to lower-income individuals and Democrats urge for widespread relief that at least goes to working families at the same income thresholds in the previous round of relief checks.

Earlier this week, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said that discussions over the $1,400 checks remain ongoing but that President Biden would be unlikely to support any income threshold lower than $60,000.

“So his view is that a nurse, a teacher, a firefighter, who’s making $60,000 shouldn’t be left without any support or relief either. It’s just a question of sort of where the scale-up looks like — what it looks like in a final package, but it’s still being negotiated at this point in time,” Psaki said.

When pressed on Vermont Sen. Bernie Sander’s assessment that it would be “absurd” to lower the threshold on who should receive the $1,400 checks, Psaki declined to answer, but said that once a threshold was found they would be glad to have the discussion.

When can people expect to see the checks?

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif, gave an estimated timeline on the status of the relief bill during her weekly press conference Thursday.

“We hope to finish our markups in committee this week and then send it to the budget committee next week for them to work their will on it, then to the rules committee, and then to the floor, and we hope to have this all done by the end of February,” Pelosi said.

She added that they are aiming to have it “on the president’s desk in time to offset the March 14 deadline when some unemployment benefits will expire.”

When pressed, she doubled down, reiterating that the plan is to “have it passed by the end of February, so we can send it to the president’s desk before the unemployment benefits expire.”

If the bill is signed into law around March 14, most Americans who are eligible can likely expect to see their checks by the end of March.

MORE: Americans are ‘suffering’: Janet Yellen demands pandemic relief

It took approximately two weeks for direct deposits to roll out to Americans during the first round of relief through the CARES Act last March, though the wait was much longer for those who didn’t file taxes or opted for another option to receive the relief — such as via a mailed check.

During the second round of pandemic aid that included $600 checks for most Americans and was signed into law at the end of December, however, many received their payments quicker than in the past spring as the infrastructure was largely in place already to get the money out.

First responders work the scene of a fatal crash on I-35 near downtown Fort Worth on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. Police say at least six people were killed and dozens injured in a massive crash involving 75 to 100 vehicles on an icy Texas interstate. (Amanda McCoy /Star-Telegram via AP)

First responders work the scene of a fatal crash on I-35 near downtown Fort Worth on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. Police say at least six people were killed and dozens injured in a massive crash involving 75 to 100 vehicles on an icy Texas interstate. (Amanda McCoy /Star-Telegram via AP)

A significant ice storm stretched across the southern and midwestern U.S., covering Texas, the Ohio Valley and the Appalachians as it continued to move through to the mid-Atlantic.

DANGEROUS WIND CHILLS, FREEZING TEMPERATURES, WINTER STORMS TO HIT US

The rare icy conditions on the road caught drivers underprepared, leading to a catastrophic incident. Temperatures were in the 20s at the time of the initial crashes.

First responders work the scene of a fatal crash on I-35 near downtown Fort Worth on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. Police say at least six people were killed and dozens injured in a massive crash involving 75 to 100 vehicles on an icy Texas interstate. (Amanda McCoy /Star-Telegram via AP)

First responders work the scene of a fatal crash on I-35 near downtown Fort Worth on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. Police say at least six people were killed and dozens injured in a massive crash involving 75 to 100 vehicles on an icy Texas interstate. (Amanda McCoy /Star-Telegram via AP)

Local service Med Star transported at least 65 people for treatment at local hospitals, The Dallas Morning News reported.

TEXAS MOM TACKLES MAN ‘CAUGHT LOOKING IN HER TEEN DAUGHTER’S WINDOW’

A large number of victims were health care workers, found wearing their work scrubs and hospital badges, according to reports.

(KDFW)

Hypothermia emerged as a significant concern as rescue efforts continued. First responders found it difficult to reach potential victims due to the same icy conditions that caused the crash.

FIREFIGHTERS INTRODUCE NEW TECHNOLOGY TO QUELL CANCER RISK

Noakes said that at least four police officers were injured during rescue efforts. The immense operation included 26 fire department vehicles, 80 police cars and 13 ambulances across the half-mile crash zone.

(KDFW)

Some lawmakers questioned if the area had been salted or sanded before the crash, with some reports indicating that the roads had not been prepared.

JERSEY CITY FIRE KILLS 2 CHILDREN, INVESTIGATORS SAY

North Tarrant Express, a local agency that operates Interstate 35W, said that maintenance crews had started pretreating the lanes on Tuesday morning in anticipation of inclement weather.

“This tragedy deserves an immediate and thorough investigation,” State Rep. Ramon Romero Jr., tweeted. “This inclement weather was foreseeable and lives were lost because a private company didn’t uphold its end of the deal.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ramon said his office would open an investigation into the allegations and work with the Texas Department of Transportation to determine the truth.

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/