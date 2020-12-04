Disc Brakes China Market 2020 and Forecast 2021-2027

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Disc Brakes market.

Brake Disc is the component of a disc brake against which the brake pads are applied. The material is typically grey iron, a form of cast iron. The design of the disc varies somewhat. Some are simply solid, but others are hollowed out with fins or vanes joining together the discs two contact surfaces (usually included as part of a casting process). The weight and power of the vehicle determines the need for ventilated discs. The ‘ventilated’ disc design helps to dissipate the generated heat and is commonly used on the more-heavily-loaded front discs.

The China Brake Disc market is valued at 5027 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 9660 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% during 2018-2025. The China Brake Disc market is valued at 422 M units in 2017 and will reach 923 M units by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% during 2018-2025.

Market Analysis and Insights: China Disc Brakes Market

This report focuses on China Disc Brakes market.

The China Disc Brakes market size is projected to reach US$ 8901.4 million by 2026, from US$ 5435 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.6% during 2021-2026.

China Disc Brakes Scope and Market Size

Disc Brakes market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Disc Brakes market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Disc Brakes market is segmented into

Cast Iron

CMC

Segment by Application, the Disc Brakes market is segmented into

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Motorcycles and Scooters

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Disc Brakes market is analysed and market size information is provided by business regions.The key regions covered in the 3D Disc Brakes market report are East: (Shanghai-Jiangsu-Zhejiang), North: (Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei), South: Greater Bay Area, West: (Chengdu-Chongqing). It can be customized to cover Special Administrative Regions (Hong Kong, Macao).

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Disc Brakes Market Share Analysis

Disc Brakes market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Disc Brakes business, the date to enter into the Disc Brakes market, Disc Brakes product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Brembo

Winhere

Aisin Seiki

Kiriu

Bocsh

ZF TRW

Continental

TEXTAR

Accuride Gunite

Lpr Break

AC delco

EBC Brakes

Remsa

