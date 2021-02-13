Global Technology Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Technology Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Technology Platforms for Internet of Things (IoT) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

IBM Corporation

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Microsoft Corporation

Google

Huawei Technologies

Cisco Systems

AT&T

Wipro Limited

General Electric Company

Intel Corporation

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Machine-To-Machine (M2M) Platform

LaaS Backend

Hardware-Specific Software Platforms

Consumer/Enterprise Software Extensions

Market segment by Application, split into

Healthcare

Retail

Smart Cities and Homes

Manufacturing

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

About Us:

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

Contact Us:

NORAH TRNT

[email protected]

Ph: +162-825-80070 (US)

Ph: +44 2035002763 (UK)

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/